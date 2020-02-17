Koreatown gas leak leads to evacuations – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A gas leak was reported near a six-story residential building in Koreatown on Monday afternoon, the Los Angeles Fire Department announced.

As a result, approximately 25 residents had to be evacuated, authorities say. A LAFD Hazardous Materials Task Force and a Joint Hazard Assessment Team were in place at block 3400 of West Olympic Boulevard.

It is not clear at this time what caused the leak, which has since stopped, according to authorities.

An investigation is ongoing.