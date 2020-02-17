Kim Kardashian wears a padded coat from Rick Owens while she and Kanye share a kiss from Jumbotron in the NBA game

%MINIFYHTML1360bd3b8cc3f5c07056dfe5055aabbe11% %MINIFYHTML1360bd3b8cc3f5c07056dfe5055aabbe12%

Kim Kardashian set another fashion trend when Sunday night, she wore a large padded jacket from Rick Owens for the NBA All-Star game in Chicago. Fans were delighted to see the high profile couple attend the event after Kanye's Sunday service that Kim also attended. Although there have been many rumors about Kim and Kanye's marriage and many say the couple is going to divorce, Kim and Kanye seem to discredit those rumors at every step. Kim and Kanye were sitting on the court when the Jumbotron approached the lovebirds that smiled and showed some PDA for the cameras.

Kim looked amazing while wearing her hair, long and straight. He wore a burnt orange to rusty outfit, but for many people, the most striking aspect of his outfit was the oversized padded coat. Kim combined her makeup with the set and used complementary shades for her cheeks and eyes.

Kim definitely wore warm clothes for the Chicago weather and Kim and Kanye made a great entrance when they arrived at the game.

You can watch a video of Kim and Kanye's post on the following video player.

You can see additional photos of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West as they sat on the court below. Rapper J. Cole was sitting next to Kanye and was not the only List A celebrity who had seats on the court. Other celebrities who attended the game include Cardi B and Spike Lee.

It is unclear where Kim and Kanye's four young children were while the parents were enjoying the game alone. The couple certainly enjoyed spending their date night at the game and it was clear that they are still very much in love.

Kanye West looked at Kim with a look of love on her face as she pursed her lips to kiss Kanye as the Jumbotron approached the couple. You can see Kim while kissing Kanye West on the cheek below.

Here is a video that shows how the kiss came live and in the Jumbotron of the NBA Game of Stars.

What do you think about the coat of Rick Owens of Kim Kardashian?

