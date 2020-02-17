Kim Kardashian is cooler than our mother in the new TikTok with North West

Who said moms can't handle TikTok clearly has not been known Kim Kardashian.

Monday afternoon, the keeping up with the Kardashians Star took Instagram and shared a look at his day with northwest. It turns out that the mother and daughter duo was having fun with TikTok.

In the clip shared on Instagram, North presses the record button and quickly gets to work to make a special video. And if you thought your mother was going to relax in the background, you better think again!

With black leggings and a matching tank top, Kim did her best with her fabulous movements and great facial expressions. In other words, she nailed it totally and was a great co-star. "So good!!" La Anthony He wrote in the comments section. Noah Cyrus he added, "inventors of TikTok."

For those who are not yet familiar with TikTok, forgive yourself. We are here to help. The platform is the leading destination for short format mobile videos with the mission of inspiring creativity and providing joy.