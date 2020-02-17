Kim Kardashian and Kanye West go to Cabo for Valentine's surprise holidays

Kanye West knows how to surprise his wife with romantic getaways. People magazine recently picked up on the Instagram post of the world's biggest reality star, Kim Kardashian, who showed that she and the rapper were heading south on vacation.

According to the media, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West remained true to their tradition and went down to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for the weekend of Valentine's Day. Apparently, everything was a surprise.

On her Instagram account, Kim Kardashian shared that it was like a "little piece of heaven for Valentine's Day." The picture shows Kanye looking far away near the sunset in the ocean, while Kim rested in his bed.

Another Instagram story of the reality star showed an infinity pool that led to the ocean. Rapper fans know that this is not the first time he has bathed Kim Kardashian with love, but in the most surprising way.

Last year, the 42-year-old Yeezus interpreter hired Kenny G to present her at his home on Valentine's Day. Reportedly, the reality star shared the performance on his Instagram account, which showed the classic saxophonist doing a show in the middle of his room.

As most know, Kim Kardashian and Kanye share several children together, and sources who have spoken with multiple media have revealed that everything is fine between Kanye and Kim these days, despite the occasional rumor on social media and headlines. of the media

Fans of the couple know that there have been some difficult moments in their marriage, even when Kim was kidnapped in Paris, France, while Kanye was doing a show at the time. Kanye reportedly ran off the stage after telling the audience that there was a family emergency.

Ad

Later, it was revealed that Kim was robbed of her jewelry while staying in a luxury apartment in Paris. Kim reportedly decided to stay in the apartment that night while his friends and family went out to spend a night in the city.



Post views:

0 0