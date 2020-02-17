Kim Kardashian and Daughter North make their TikTok debut with a fun dance video

%MINIFYHTMLaa16ad9fd9fca98052cc7b028b22cb0411% %MINIFYHTMLaa16ad9fd9fca98052cc7b028b22cb0412%

The 6-year-old girl occupies center stage in the video, which is set in & # 39; To My Love (Tainy Remix) & # 39; of Bomba Estereo, since her mother reality show star supports her in the background.

Kim Kardashian and his daughter North made their video debut TikTok. The reality TV star shared on her Instagram account on Sunday night, February 16, a clip that she and the girl made on the popular video site and it was really adorable.

North took center stage in the three-mirror video, which was set in "To My Love (Tainy Remix)" by Bomba Estereo, while Kim supported her in the background. The mother-daughter duo showed a variety of coordinated dance movements and at one point, they made a heart sign together. The "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star even threw himself on the ground and continued dancing while the video continued.

In general, the video was so beautiful that many could not help talking about it. La Anthony He said: "Good!" how Noah Cyrus He called Kim and North the "inventors of tiktok." A follower, meanwhile, praised her for being a good mother, "This is so cute. You are a great mother!"

Although this is the first time Kim shares a TikTok video about her and North, she previously revealed that the 6-year-old girl actually has a private account on the site. However, he was not allowed to post anything on it. "North has a private TikTok account, so we make many TikToks together, and she puts them in drafts," he told Entertainment Tonight at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. "You are not allowed to publish them, but we have many TikToks."

Kim is not the first Kardashian to have a TikTok account. Kourtney Kardashian and his eldest son, Mason, also have one. The last video he posted on the site featured Kourt and the boy playing with a toy gun while listening to a James Bond song in the background. Unable to resist his attack, she said at the end of the clip: "I surrender."