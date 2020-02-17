Kim Clijsters hit by Garbine Muguruza in the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML4eee9c5e95a66acbe9b9bdb684758e6511% %MINIFYHTML4eee9c5e95a66acbe9b9bdb684758e6512%

Kim Clijsters returns to the WTA Tour and plays for the first time since the US Open 2012





Belgian Kim Clijsters made an impressive comeback in defeat against Garbine Muguruza

%MINIFYHTML4eee9c5e95a66acbe9b9bdb684758e6515% %MINIFYHTML4eee9c5e95a66acbe9b9bdb684758e6516%

Kim Clijsters fell in a brave defeat against Spaniard Garbine Muguruza in a battle of former world No. 1 at the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Monday.

Clijsters returned to professional tennis for the first time in seven years and the Belgian made an impressive performance, despite losing 6-2 7-6 (8-6) to the Australian Open finalist.

"A player who played amazing can play amazing again, so I expected it to be difficult," Muguruza admitted after his victory.

@Clijsterskim sending a great message, she is ready to compete at the highest level. Mentally strong, big ball hit and I can't wait to see more! – Tracy Austin (@thetracyaustin) February 17, 2020

Clijsters made the announcement that he would return to the court at the end of last year, but a wrist injury ended in the hope of starting his return in the first Grand Slam last month in Melbourne.

The 36-year-old, who won four Grand Slam titles but played for the last time in 2012 at the US Open, was supposed to play against Kiki Bertens, but the Dutchwoman withdrew from the tournament after winning the St. Petersburg title.

Clijsters made an impressive performance against Muguruza

The two-time Grand Slam Muguruza champion is twice a semi-finalist in Dubai and will wait for another deep race in the competition after hitting 19 winners on their way to victory in 97 minutes of action.

Clijsters served five double fouls when he lost a first set of 32 minutes and when he had a collapse in the second, it seemed to be a short-lived first outing on his last return.

She leveled to 4-4 and saved two break points in the next game to eventually set a tie-break, but the Spaniard had too much in the tank and took 8-6 to advance to a final clash of 16 with Veronika Kudermetova or Dayana

Yastremska

Clijsters retired for the first time from tennis in 2007, taking a break to have the first of his three children, but returned in 24 months to claim three of his four main titles and return to the top of the classification in 2011.

