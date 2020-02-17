Khloe Kardashian got the sweetest Valentine's Day thanks to Rob Kardashian as baby Papi Tristan Thompson tries to get her back

Khloe Kardashian, 35, knows how to melt hearts. The reality show star joined her sweet niece, Dream Kardashian, for one of the most adorable photos that emerged on Valentine's Day.

In the photo, Rob Kardashian's girl wears a cute outfit and adorable pigtails while Kloe hugs her tightly. Many rushed to bathe aunt and niece for being so adorable.

Meanwhile, Khloe is still being bathed by her ex-boyfriend, baby dad Tristan Thompson, and his mother, Kris and sisters Kim and Kourtney feel something about it.

An informant spoke with Hollywood life and declared: Kim and the rest of the family want to send occasional olive branches because, as angry as everyone was when he hurt Khloe, everyone knows that Tristan needs to be in True's life. "

The person went on to say: "To help make it easier for them to choose to treat it well and support it by inviting them to dinner or watching their games. Kim is about giving people second chances and, whether Khloe and Tristan get back together, he wants to make sure his niece's father gets the family's respect, especially if he is trying to improve himself. "

The friend continued with: “(The Kardashian family) always support each other in whatever makes them happy, and they know that all relationships have their ups and downs. They were there for Khloe to speak or whatever she needed, and they will be there to support her if being with Tristan makes her happy. "

The family friend also stated: "Khloe and Tristan's relationship is getting better and better as time goes by." A lot of work has been needed, but they are communicating more and are in a better place. "

The source concluded with: "Khloe knows that during the basketball season Tristan is busy, but he has been much more present for both her and True and communicates much more. This is a slow and gradual process, but the family has supported a lot what Khloe wants with Tristan. He seems to be trying to solve things between them. "

Khloe seems to be strong by herself.



