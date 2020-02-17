Kepa Arrizabalaga should start for Chelsea against Manchester United, says Mark Bosnich | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLd20eebcb068752e1e5d2e1cf79139d0b11% %MINIFYHTMLd20eebcb068752e1e5d2e1cf79139d0b12%

Watch Chelsea vs Manchester United on Monday night football starting at 7 p.m. in Sky Sports Premier League; The start is at 8 p.m.





0:52



Mark Bosnich says goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga should start with Chelsea against Manchester United

Kepa Arrizabalaga should return on goal for Chelsea against Manchester United on Monday Night Football, according to former goalkeeper Mark Bosnich.

The 25-year-old, who joined Chelsea for 71.6 million pounds in the summer of 2018 as the world's most expensive goalkeeper, has received criticism after a series of below-par exhibitions so far the season and paid the price with his place in the initial lineup of Frank Lampard against Leicester on February 1.

Chelsea vs Man Utd Live

Willy Caballero was approved to replace Kepa and left question marks about the future of the Spaniard at Stamford Bridge, with reports suggesting that Lampard wants to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer.

However, Bosnich, who played for Chelsea since 2001-02, says to bring Kepa back from the start against United, live in Sky Sports, He will make the best of him.

"I would personally bring it back, especially if Lampard is happy with his reaction," he said. Sky sports news.

"It has happened to all of us in terms of being out of the team and the most important thing during those training sessions and if you have to play in a reserve game, your attitude is 100 percent, because everyone is watching you and how you react

"He has had a bad time and that happens to the best players and the best goalkeepers, but I really think he is the long-term answer."

"I know that a lot of people don't agree with that, I've seen it recently, especially on social networks, but people have to understand that players in all kinds of sports go through bad times and it's the way you react to those Bad times,quot;. that separates you

"It's a great game, but I think there is no better way than to get someone like him back and I think he will make the best of him."

& # 39; Man Utd can not afford to lose & # 39;

Chelsea, fourth ranked, leads United by six points before a crucial game in the search for the classification of the Champions League by both clubs.

United has only played consecutive seasons in Europe's second level competition in 2015-16 and then 2016-17, the season in which they won the Europa League under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's predecessor, José Mourinho.

0:45 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that Manchester United does not have to ensure the qualification of the Champions League to sign its summer transfer goals Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that Manchester United does not have to ensure the qualification of the Champions League to sign its summer transfer goals

Bosnich, who won the Premier League title with United in 2000, believes they can't afford to drop nine points behind the Lampard team.

"I think it's a game not to be missed for Manchester United," he said. "With the way the results were obtained over the weekend if they had to go nine points behind Chelsea, it would be a big gap to close at the end of the season."

Odion Ighalo could make his Manchester United debut against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

"Obviously they have already played twice against Chelsea this season, they beat them in the inaugural game of the season and they also beat them in the League Cup at Stamford Bridge, but it's not really a happy hunting ground for Manchester United." .

"It will be a very, very difficult task for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his men, but for me it is important that at least in terms of qualifying for the Champions League they get a result, be it a draw or a victory."