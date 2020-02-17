Kenya Moore updates fans about her marital status and Marc Daly: together again?

%MINIFYHTML1e4a5da4991c70eec66779d808571ebf11% %MINIFYHTML1e4a5da4991c70eec66779d808571ebf12%

About five months have passed since Kenya Moore and Marc Daly ended their relationship. However, they have been working on that lately and have been doing a great job co-raising their baby and becoming good friends.

Fans are constantly up to date with their progress, trying to know if they have reunited or not.

That said, the highly anticipated update on the status of your relationship is here, from Kenya!

During a conversation with Andy Cohen in his "Watch what's happening live,quot; yesterday, a fan asked about it and the Real Housewives of Atlanta star responded.

That said, it seems they aren't officially together yet, but Kenya assured fans that "we are in a good place at the moment." We are trying to solve it now. We had a beautiful brunch today and it was great. "

So Kenya and Marc are still in a trial period, but if things continue to go so well between them, it seems they will be an element again in no time!

Andy also wondered how he would feel about Marc "accepting,quot; his nemesis NeNe Leakes right in front if she was in an episode of RHOA.

Kenya admitted that she was upset and argued that ‘I think anyone would be upset about it. I think your partner should always be on his back and then, whatever you say behind closed doors, that's personal. That is for you and your partner, but you should always cover your partner. You should always defend them no matter what. If someone hurts you, it hurts your partner. "

However, even before being asked about the man, the RHOA star hinted that they are actually heading towards a reconciliation.

It was in an Instagram post that showed the man holding his child in his arms and watching the snow outside through the window.

His legend said: Nieve Snow in Atlanta! Anything is possible. "Even a meeting between ex?



