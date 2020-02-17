Keiren Westwood: Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper urges fans to stop online abuse & # 39; out of control & # 39; | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML60351259bc9988b6e441d2f6894cf99d11% %MINIFYHTML60351259bc9988b6e441d2f6894cf99d12%





Wednesday's Sheffield goalkeeper, Keiren Westwood, urged his followers to stop online abuse of him

Keiren Westwood of Sheffield Wednesday asked fans to stop her online abuse campaign targeting the unfavorable goalkeeper.

Westwood, 35, has not appeared on the side of the Sky Bet Championship since November, resulting in rumors of a raid with Chief Garry Monk.

In an emotional statement posted on Twitter, Westwood, who referred to the game's recent commitment to promote mental health awareness, has asked for "trolling,quot; to stop and denied that he has quarreled with his manager.

Westwood said: "With all the rumors, lies and accusations that are said about me online, I feel compelled to clear my name and defend myself.

"I personally feel that it is becoming too difficult to handle and getting out of control."

"The manager and I have not fallen. We had a man-to-man conversation and it was good."

"I have a lot of experience to know that these things happen in football and it is never something personal."

"We had a good conversation, we shook hands and left on good terms. I'm too advanced in my career to fight with people."

Westwood started the season as the first option under Monk, who was appointed as Steve Bruce's successor in September, but played his last game in a 2-1 defeat at West Brom in late November with Cameron Dawson taking office.

"I know football from the inside out and I know that a week is a lifetime in this world, so hostility and animosity is not something that interests me in my life," said Westwood.

"There were no arguments or bad attitudes and definitely none of the rumors about which it has been annulled has occurred.

"The manager has made a decision, which I accept and respect completely and I have done so from the moment it was taken."

The former Carlisle and Coventry goalie seemed to suggest that his spell in Hillsborough was coming to an end.

He said: "After six years in this wonderful club, I reflect on my time here with great pride, having played 179 games, being a player of the year twice, matching the clean sheet record twice and reaching the team of PFA of the year.

"I will also look back with great affection and affection for the love that the club has given me, the managers, (the owner), Mr. Chansiri and his family, all the staff and my teammates."

Wednesday seemed to be riding a play-off challenge before Christmas, but is now in 12th place on the table, nine points out of the first six, after the 3-0 loss at home on Saturday against Reading He left them with a victory in his last 10 league games.