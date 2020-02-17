Kehlani says she is single after YG's reconciliation rumors

%MINIFYHTML8e514d2178875f91580dd810ed3bf4ad11% %MINIFYHTML8e514d2178875f91580dd810ed3bf4ad12%

Def Jam Records

The former Poplyfe singer says she is not dating rapper & # 39; Stay Dangerous & # 39 ;, as it is rumored that she will dig at the 29-year-old lyricist in her new song.

Up News Info –

Kehlani is not dating Yg. Contrary to rumors that he returned with the 29-year-old rapper Compton, the former Poplyfe The singer declared on Twitter that she is single.

One's mother made things clear when one person mentioned that she didn't talk about YG in a new song after getting used to the rap star. "I am single," replied the 24-year-old singer.

%MINIFYHTML8e514d2178875f91580dd810ed3bf4ad13% %MINIFYHTML8e514d2178875f91580dd810ed3bf4ad14%

In another message, she said: "S ** t passes. Life really passes. You must stay pure and move with love and thank God you're one of those who do."

%MINIFYHTML8e514d2178875f91580dd810ed3bf4ad15% %MINIFYHTML8e514d2178875f91580dd810ed3bf4ad16%

<br />

Kehlani and YG were romantically linked in 2019 after she gave birth to her first child, but their relationship soon became difficult when she was caught on camera kissing another woman during a party night. He blamed the alcohol, claiming that "he got carried away and it was very unfortunate to put himself in that situation and hurt Kehlani."

Aroused rumors of reconciliation when they were seen dancing and grinding each other at a post-Grammy party organized by meek mill last month.

Kehlani described herself as a stranger. She told her fans in 2018: "I am homosexual. I am not bi, not heterosexual. I am attracted to women, men, I am REALLY attracted to gay men, non-binary people, intersex people, trans people. Lil poly pansexual. "

It is rumored that he had a homosexual relationship with his fellow singer Victoria Monet but their romance was interrupted when it was struck by their guitarist Javaughn Young-White.