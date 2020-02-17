Kehlani confirms that she and YG have spent months after their cheating rumors

%MINIFYHTML97e022a6916a9774936d4d740732a6dd11% %MINIFYHTML97e022a6916a9774936d4d740732a6dd12%

It is finally confirmed! After rumors and internal reports that Kehlani and YG had finished, she has confirmed that they are no longer an item in a new publication, but that's not all!

The breakup occurs four months after the man was allegedly caught kissing with another woman at a Halloween party.

%MINIFYHTML97e022a6916a9774936d4d740732a6dd13% %MINIFYHTML97e022a6916a9774936d4d740732a6dd14%

The romance between Kehlani and YG was quite short as they were caught together in public for the first time in September last year.

%MINIFYHTML97e022a6916a9774936d4d740732a6dd15% %MINIFYHTML97e022a6916a9774936d4d740732a6dd16%

At that time, they attended New York Fashion Week together.

In addition, on Valentine's Day, the couple released a collaboration song titled Konclusions.

However, just a couple of days later, Kehlani released another song called Valentine’s Day (Shameful) on the lyrics of which clearly hits the man.

He also went to Twitter to write in a now deleted post: ** S ** t happens. Life goes by U I just have to stay pure and move with love and thank God you're one of those who do it. "

As for the lyrics of the song, they continue calling the boyfriend for betraying her and she definitely didn't contain anything: "I would say your name but you don't deserve recognition. / You played the hero but you are the villain." / You called me crazy, but it was intuition. / You used me for status, fame and recognition. "

The song's lyrics also suggest that she helped YG fight her "addiction."

‘I wish I didn't check your text message when you were drunk asleep. / I've seen everything I didn't want to see. / I needed to see. / I needed it to be that way. / I hope you live happily ever after with that bitch.

Oh! It's as clear as it can be that Kehlani is really upset about the supposed trap!

Ad

However, after his scandal exploded, YG insisted that he would never betray Kehlani like that, but judging by his tweet and song, he obviously doesn't believe him.



Post views:

3