Kawhi Leonard wins the NBA Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP Award – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard became the first winner of the Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Award Kobe Bryant on Sunday.

The award was officially renamed in honor of the Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. NBA commissioner Adam Silver shared the news at a press conference on Saturday.

"Kobe Bryant is synonymous with NBA All-Star and embodies the spirit of this global celebration of our game," said Silver. "He always enjoyed the opportunity to compete with the best of the best and perform at the highest level for millions of fans around the world."

Leonard scored 30 points to help the Lakers star team, LeBron James, beat the team led by Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, saying he is grateful for Bryant's impact on his life.

"This is for him." Kawhi after receiving first prize MVP Kobe Bryant. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/7TafEH44mD – NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2020

Bryant was the youngest player to play a All-Star Game at age 19 in 1998. That was the first of his 18 Star selections, which according to the NBA is the second most in NBA history behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar , who had 19 selections. The five-time NBA champion was named MVP of the NBA All-Star Game in 2002, 2007, 2009 and 2011.

Throughout his 20-year career, Bryant played with Los Angeles Lakers. He scored 33,643 points in his career, ranking fourth in the list of all-time NBA scorers.

Fans and a media panel will determine the winner of the new award on behalf of Bryant, which is officially called the Kia NBA 2020 Most Valuable Player Award Kobe Bryant.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on January 26, along with eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

A celebration of life for the father-daughter couple is scheduled for February 24 at the Staples Center.

The accident is still under investigation.