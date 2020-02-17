Kawhi Leonard thanks Kobe Bryant after winning the MVP All-Star Game

%MINIFYHTMLae2ef0b45a1610ffda73d3e0a74f324311% %MINIFYHTMLae2ef0b45a1610ffda73d3e0a74f324312%

Kawhi Leonard dedicated his MVP Kobe Bryant Award of the NBA All-Star Game to the Great Lakers of Los Angeles for which he bears his name.

Leonard's 30 points helped Team LeBron beat Team Giannis 157-155 in Chicago on Sunday night.

The award was renamed in honor of Bryant, the great Lakers player who died in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people last month.

Leonard thanked Bryant and told "The NBA on TNT,quot;: "It means a lot to me."

"Words can't even explain, simply by making this Kobe Bryant's first MVP trophy. I want to thank Kobe for everything he has done for me, all the long conversations, the workouts, thanks.

"This is for him."

Leonard added: "(The NBA) did a great job with the format this year. They made us play hard in the last quarter and competing for a total points score."

"This is how we came to compete."