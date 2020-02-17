Kawhi Leonard says the winner of the Most Valuable Player Kobe Bryant All-Star award is "very special,quot; | NBA News

Kawhi Leonard said winning the first MVP Kobe Bryant All-Star was "very special,quot; and "means a lot,quot; after scoring 30 points in Team LeBron's victory over Team Giannis in Chicago.

Leonard made it seem effortless, nailing one triple after another and almost matching a All-Star record.

The hard part came later. Finding the right words to express how he felt after becoming the first MVP award winner Kobe Bryant was not so easy.















4:07



Highlights of the 69th All-Star Game where Team Lebrón faced Team Giannis of Chicago



Leonard scored 30 points and connected eight triples to lead Team LeBron to a 157-155 victory over Team Giannis on Sunday night.

He was handed the MVP trophy that the league changed Bryant's name on Saturday, three weeks after the great Lakers and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among the nine people who died when their helicopter crashed near Los Angeles. .

"It's very special," Leonard said. "As I said, I had a relationship with him. Words can't explain how happy I am about it. Able to put that trophy in my room, in my trophy room, and just being able to see Kobe's name there, it means a lot to me. It's a great inspiration in my life. He did a lot for me. "

Bryant had a great presence at the first All-Star festivities in Chicago since 1988, when Michael Jordan delighted the local crowd by beating Dominique Wilkins in a classic Slam Dunk contest and scoring 40 points to get MVP honors in the game.

















4:20



The LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with the help of the NBA All-Stars 2020 in Chicago



There were all kinds of tributes to Bryant, his daughter and the late NBA emeritus commissioner, David Stern. But once the game started, Leonard didn't take long to make his presence felt.

The LA Clippers star has two MVP trophies in the NBA finals after helping San Antonio and Toronto win championships.

He was chosen for his fourth All-Star team and was quite a bit from the perimeter, knocking down 8 of 14 triples.

If he had done one more, he would have matched Paul George's star record in 2016. And he seemed on track to break it after a scorching start.

Leonard hit a single second in the game. He made the four three in the first quarter, the only shots he made while scoring 12 points.

















4:33



Kawhi Leonard joined Inside the NBA after scoring 30 points to win the first Prize to the Most Valuable Player Kobe Bryant of the NBA All-Star Game



Speaking to Inside The NBA after the game, Leonard said: "I went out, I got hot, I made my first two three and then continued shooting until I failed."

Leonard was 7 out of 10 in the first half, just to cool off a little after that. He missed a step back three that could have won him with his 154-153 team, but he was the fugitive winner of the game's MVP honors with seven votes. LeBron James got three and the Chicago product Anthony Davis and Chris Paul received one each.

The only thing Leonard is missing now is the MVP prize of the regular season of the league.

"My mentality is always to try to make my team the best team at the end of the regular season," Leonard said. "And if I'm lucky enough to win a regular season MVP, then I'll be happy with that. I always want to win championships. I'm not really worried about the personal goal. That's why I always want to play to win championships."

















0:36



Anthony Davis won the All-Star Game for Team LeBron by sinking a high-pressure free kick



Leonard could have signed with the Lakers and partnered with LeBron James and Anthony Davis with Frank Vogel as coach after leading Toronto to the championship last season. Instead, it was a one-night affair, with Vogel on the sidelines of Team LeBron.

The Clippers are third in the Western Conference behind the Lakers and Denver, five games from the leader. They could cross in the playoffs with the team that shares their arena. But for one night, anyway, Leonard enjoyed being on the same side.

"It was fun," he said. "I played with & # 39; Bron and & # 39; AD & # 39; last year, and I think the year before that or so. But it's always fun to avoid guys who are very competitive, see what they do to diary.

"Just talking, just being his teammate. We face each other all year. And, as I said, it's great to be able to choose your brain and be close to them and joke and laugh."

To wish to watch the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.