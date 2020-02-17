Katy Perry cries, she is called & # 39; salty & # 39; for failed contestant

%MINIFYHTML4efb399e1c13a60e2c172a8be29ebd7e11% %MINIFYHTML4efb399e1c13a60e2c172a8be29ebd7e12%

The first episode of season 18 of the singing contest begins with Doug Kiker, an Alabama garbage dump, who stuns the judges with a performance of & # 39; God Bless the Broken Road & # 39; from Rascal Flatts.

"American idol"Season 18 is here! The FOX singing competition returned with a new season on Sunday, February 16, bringing the judges back Lionel richie, Katy Perry Y Luke Bryan.

The first episode began with Doug Kiker, a dump from Mobile, Alabama. However, before acting, the judges sent him to the returning host. Ryan Seacrest to help him act in front of a crowd. While I waited, Camryn Leigh Smith, 16, who sang "Big White Room" for Jessie J.

Luke said she reminded him of a young Katy. Katy, meanwhile, Camryn gave him hope about the talent level this season. Camryn has three yes.

Doug then returned, singing "God bless the broken road" by Rascal Flatts. Katy then wanted to see her rank and Luke helped with the piano. "There's so much there," Luke said as Katy started crying and said, "Just stay who you are and you'll get so far." As expected, they sent Doug to Hollywood.

The next contestant was Francisco Martin, who performed a beautiful and moving interpretation of "Alaska" by Maggie rogers. Katy said: "You have an amazing voice." Meanwhile, Luke believed that Francisco would be in the top 5. He went to Hollywood.

Nick Merico, who auditioned last season, returned although he retired before going to Hollywood for "personal things." He managed to convince Katy and Luke that he still wanted to pursue his dream as a singer with an emotional interpretation of "You Say" Lauren Daigle. However, Lionel told Nick: "I don't like you," and added that he wanted him to know "how it feels when people don't love you." Even so, the judges gave another golden ticket.

Arthur Gunn then surprised everyone with his interpretation of "Girl From the North Country" by Bob dylan. Katy asked her to sing another song and opted for "Have you ever seen the rain?" by Creedence clearwater revival. "Arthur, you're a rock star," said Katy. Lionel echoed the feeling and said: "You are the story we need to tell."

The next was Alisa Ermolaev. She, however, could not impress the judges and even said that Katy was "fucking salty." Louis Knight followed him with an interpretation of "Change," which is an original song about a friend who committed suicide. "It could be the biggest start we've had in & # 39; American Idol & # 39;" Luke said. Lionel also praised Louis's compositional skills.

Saveria received mixed responses from the judges. Luke and Lionel were not impressed, but Katy felt she had "a lot of potential." Katy said yes, but the other judges said no, much to the former's frustration. Meghan Fitton, meanwhile, was hoping to get a ticket with a performance of "Love Where You & # 39; re At" by Alan Stone. The judges said yes and gave "The Bachelor"Superfan the Golden Ticket.

Concluding the night was Samantha Díaz, also known as Sam, who sang "You Say" by Lauren Daigle. I was overwhelmed because she had to stop singing because she cried. However, he recovered while continuing to show his skills shouting "Rise Up" by Andra Day. Sam went to Hollywood.