Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom celebrate anniversary of engagement with luxurious party

The creator of successes Dark Horse shares photos of his anniversary party on social networks with a greeting to his fiance who said: "It is definitely never a dull moment."

Katy Perry Y Orlando Bloom They gathered their friends to celebrate the first anniversary of their commitment in style.

The couple got engaged on Valentine's Day last year (19) when the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor asked the singer to marry him during a helicopter ride.

Marking a year from the gesture that changed life, they celebrated with a massive party with some of their closest friends.

"A year ago I said yes to a life of love and evolution … and it was definitely never a dull moment," Katy wrote on her Instagram, along with a series of photos of the party.

Together with the happy couple, the photos showed the party goers in personalized sweatshirts with the couple's initials, which read "OK".

"We don't do stupid things," Orlando said below the post.

The event included a large wall of heart-shaped flowers. The hit "Dark Horse" singer, Katy, wore a pink Prada dress for the event with a heart-shaped belt and heart-shaped earrings, while Orlando wore a black shirt and jacket.

A date for the wedding has not yet been announced.