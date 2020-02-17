Kathy Bates cancer PSA helps Sam Rockwell's mother get a correct diagnosis

%MINIFYHTML1fdb3e976e5f01091e85e4605fd7fae711% %MINIFYHTML1fdb3e976e5f01091e85e4605fd7fae712%

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza / Avalon

Driven by her own experience with lymphedema, the star of & # 39; Misery & # 39; Partners with the Center for Disease Control to direct other victims in the right direction for help.

Up News Info –

Sam Rockwell I will always be grateful to Kathy Bates, because one of his public service announcements of lymphedema helped his mother get the correct diagnosis of her health problems.

The Oscar winner fought the condition, often caused by the removal of lymph nodes during cancer treatment, after her double mastectomy of 2012.

%MINIFYHTML1fdb3e976e5f01091e85e4605fd7fae713% %MINIFYHTML1fdb3e976e5f01091e85e4605fd7fae714%

Since then, he has used his experience to help others, filming a public service announcement for the Center for Disease Control to guide other patients in the right direction for help.

%MINIFYHTML1fdb3e976e5f01091e85e4605fd7fae715% %MINIFYHTML1fdb3e976e5f01091e85e4605fd7fae716%

"In my case, lymph fluid accumulated in my arms," ​​Bates tells ABC News. "I had seen my mother go through this, but I didn't know what it was. I went to a doctor who helped me with manual lymphatic drainage in my arms and I had to go several times a week. It's called lymphedema and 10 million Americans. they suffer. Their legs and arms simply swell. "

But doctors are poorly equipped to diagnose the condition, which means that many people receive the wrong treatment.

"Doctors spend 15 whole minutes in medical school in the lymphatic system," explains the "Misery" star. "If you go to your general practitioner and have a problem, he will tell you & # 39; Go home and eat salads & # 39; unfortunately it is progressive and incurable and many people cannot afford to go to the doctor, so years go by without help. "

But his video for the CDC is helping people, like Rockwell's mother. "I met Sam Rockwell's uncle, and his mother had a swollen arm and didn't know what it was. She saw one of the programs I could do and went to a doctor and received treatment and it's better," Kathy radiates.