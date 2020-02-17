Kate Chastain leaving under cover after 6 seasons

Charles Sykes / Bravo
Kate Chastain He's sailing away from a beloved Bravo show.
the Under cover Fan favorite announced on Instagram on Monday night that it will leave the reality show after six seasons.
"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, I have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive land-based role," Kate shared on social media. "I intend to step back as a senior member of the Under cover Family and work become economically independent, while continuing to fully support His Majesty Andy Cohen".
The publication on social networks came shortly before the second part of the Under cover meeting began airing in Bravo. During the special, Kate and the cast reflected on the season full of drama that even made the hostess in chief wonder how much longer she could stay at work.
"Personally, this has been a very challenging season for me," Kate said in the end. "I think I'm ready for a new adventure."
Shortly after the news was announced, many Bravo fans couldn't help expressing their sadness over the news. A fan even expressed his hope that it was not the end of reality shows.
"Please tell me you're going to have your own program," wrote a follower. "If so, I'm inside."
Perhaps one thing that will not change is Kate's close relationship with the Captain. Lee Rosbach. During a recent episode of the Under the deck after the show, Captain Lee explained how close the two are.
"What happens with Kate and I is that she is one of my best friends," he shared previously. "It's always going to go that way, I'm always going to have her back, because she doesn't refuse to do the right thing and I firmly believe in that. It can be awkward, it may seem like s – t, but you have to."
Captain Lee added: "She is a very, very caring person. I don't look at Kate as an employee. We are co-workers. She runs her apartment and I run mine. She is the best there is."
According to Bravo, Kate began her sailing career in 2007. She joined Under cover in season 2, which premiered in August 2014. The success of the program would result in two spin-offs that include Under cover: Mediterranean Y Under the deck: sailing yacht.
