Karl Burke traces the Commonwealth Cup plan with Living In The Past | Racing news

Lowther winner Living In The Past has the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot as her first main goal in 2020.
Karl Burke's filly finished his first season in the Breeders & # 39; Cup, but he couldn't get home more than a mile, confirming his future lies about career trips.
Burke has identified a couple of possible starting points before heading to Ascot in June.
"She didn't stay in the Breeders & # 39; Cup. It was a small opportunity in the dark and the owners love the Breeders & # 39; Cup, so we were eager to try it," Burke said.
"At least, he confirmed in which direction we will go this year and it seems that we will try to turn it into a Commonwealth Cup filly."
"She had an additional month of rest to go to the United States, but she has returned a couple of weeks ago and looks very good. She will not have to prepare much, but we will not rush her."
He added: "I have not spoken to the owners, but there is a race on the list of foals in Chelmsford at the end of April that could begin in one of the Commonwealth events: the Pavilion or the Sandy Lane.
"I think he will only have one race before Royal Ascot, but at the moment everything is in the air."