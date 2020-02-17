Kareena Kapoor Khan kills in emerald green at the Lakme Fashion Week 2020

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a total wonder and you can't deny that. The last release of the actors, Good Newwz, did well at the box office. Now he is preparing for the launch of Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. But in the meantime, the actress broke down at the current Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020. He walked down the ramp for designer Amit Aggarwal, who closed the season for fashion week this year.

Kareena looked glamorous in an emerald green fluid dress without shoulders while killing the track. The fascinating showtopper made everyone stop and share while she made a grand entrance to make it a great ending, wrapping the show with a high note. Check out the photos below…