Kanye West treats Sunday service assistants in Chicago to Medley of Hits

%MINIFYHTML7ade5b9aea1f64da3868ba32c408fca811% %MINIFYHTML7ade5b9aea1f64da3868ba32c408fca812%

After his service in Miami and Los Angeles, the rapper & # 39; Follow God & # 39; brings his weekly religious event to his hometown before the NBA 2020 All-Star Game.

Up News Info –

Kanye west He has given gospel treatment to many successful songs. Two weeks after bringing his Sunday service to Miami for this year's Super Bowl, rapper "Follow God" returned to his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, before the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, and treated nearly 10,000 fans in his weekly religious event.

On Sunday afternoon, February 16, the 42-year-old MC and his choir, The Samples, began the concert at the Credit Union 1 Arena at the University of Illinois, Chicago, almost an hour after 2 P.M. scheduled time Gathering in the middle of the place, they covered "Hallelujah", "Closed on Sundays", "Follow God" and "You can't tell me anything".

%MINIFYHTML7ade5b9aea1f64da3868ba32c408fca813% %MINIFYHTML7ade5b9aea1f64da3868ba32c408fca814%

Husband of Kim Kardashian He also delivered "Selah", a single from his "Jesus is King" of 2019, while remixes of "Power", "Father Stretch My Hands" and "Fade" were also performed. His choir also transformed songs like "New Level" by A $ AP Ferg, the success of Soul II Soul in 1989 "Back to Life" and the 1977 song of Maze & Frankie Beverly "Before I Let Go" in hymn of praise to God.

%MINIFYHTML7ade5b9aea1f64da3868ba32c408fca815% %MINIFYHTML7ade5b9aea1f64da3868ba32c408fca816%

At the event, West addressed criticism from enemies who doubt their new relationship with God. "I'm not here to act for you. I don't make presentations. I'm just here to tell you what saved my life and reminded me," he told attendees. "I don't say that when they deliver you and when they save you that life becomes easy, but you can lean on a rock that will never let you down."

The rapper "Stronger" also shared his thoughts on healing through God. "With God on your side, everything is possible. With God on your side, everything is probable and nothing is impossible. That is the gospel," he said.

<br />

Saturday's two-hour concert was the second time that West brought his Sunday service to his hometown. In September 2019, he organized the spiritual meeting at the Huntington Bank Pavilion and treated the attendees with a special performance of Possibility of the rapper who joined the choir to address "Ultralight Beam."