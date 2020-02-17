Kandi Burruss publishes statement about restaurant shooting: & # 39; My family and I are truly sad & # 39;

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss issued a statement after the recent shooting that took place in one of his Atlanta restaurants.

Three people were shot at Kandi's second Old Lady Gang restaurant in Atlanta on Valentine's Day. According to several reports, a man entered the restaurant on Marketplace Boulevard and shot another man inside, also hit two innocent bystanders.

"My family and I are really sad for the unfortunate events that took place at Old Lady Gang (OLG) Camp Creek, on the night of February 14, a night destined to celebrate love, unfortunately it became something completely different," he said. Kandi begins

"Our prayers and thoughts are with the people who were harmed or in some way negative. We are aware that this matter is being actively investigated by the police and we are cooperating with the police to bring those involved to justice."

Kandi continues: "As African-American business owners, our goal has been to invest in our community by bringing jobs, quality meals and a positive experience to the Atlanta metropolitan area; we hope you know and understand that the acts of violence that occurred yesterday by the Night does not serve, in any way, as a reflection of OLG or its values.We appreciate all the love and prayers that have come to us and we encourage anyone who has information on any aspect of the events that happened. possible ".