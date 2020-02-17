Kandi Burruss celebrates her cousin's birthday, Kyron: see her picture together

Kandi Burruss is celebrating her cousin's birthday, and made sure to post a photo with both of them to mark this event. Check out Kandi's photo below.

‘Today is my cousin's special day @ kyr0n! Happy birthday @ kyr0n! i love you Everyone give @ kyr0n a birthday love! "Kandi subtitled his post.

Someone said: "Happy birthday to your pretty-eyed cousin and have many more! ❤️" and one commenter posted this: "Those eyes,quot; congratulate you happy birthday. "

Another follower wrote: ‘Happy birthday, Kyron's birthday. Enjoy your special day, "and another commenter posted this:" Happy birthday brother ❤️. I love you Kandi of 🇨🇲 and 🇨🇭. ’

Someone else said: "Happy young birthday, may God bless you with many more, stay safe and encourage happy birthday," and an Instagram installer also wished Kandi's cousin the best: "Happy birthday." Wishing you many more "

Apart from this, Kandi was curious the other day if RHOA fans were watching the show or not.

‘Are you watching #RHOA tonight? I can't decide if my dress for lunch is zebra or white tiger … "Kandi asked her followers.

Someone said: ‘You shook Kandi, but that lunch was a damn joke! #ONLYNENE "and another follower posted this:" Beautiful. You're hilarious lmaooooo you didn't want to give birth to Eva's baby. "

Another follower posted: ‘NeNe said another one was going to be boring, I guess because she wasn't there. Tonight was not so exciting and NeNe was there. I love seeing them, ladies. "

Another follower wrote: "I'm looking now … you're wearing that dress. Just beautiful. & # 39;

In other not-so-cheerful news, a tragic event hit Kandi's restaurant in Atlanta, Old Lady Gang. Three people have been shot.

Kandi expressed her thoughts about what had happened in her social media account.



