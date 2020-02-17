Justin Fashanu: Britain's first gay footballer to enter the Hall of Fame | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML29fded96a3c0536e2d405c531810ca7611% %MINIFYHTML29fded96a3c0536e2d405c531810ca7612%

Justin Fashanu, Britain's first and only gay professional male footballer, will be posthumously inducted into the National Football Museum Hall of Fame later this week.

Fashanu will be recognized at a ceremony Wednesday at the museum in downtown Manchester.

The award celebrates those who have made an outstanding contribution to the sport and arrives 22 years after the former Norwich City and Nottingham Forest striker took his own life.

He died in 1998, eight turbulent years after going out publicly in a national newspaper.

Fashanu's niece, Amal, who runs the Justin Fashanu Foundation, will receive the award for what would have been her uncle's 59th birthday.

The Foundation was created to highlight the problems of homophobia and other forms of discrimination both in grassroots football and in professional play, while aiming to increase the participation of LGBT people in football.

Amal told him Sky sports news: "I think he would not believe it himself. I know he would be extremely honest, and I know that I am extremely honest and also my family."

"I think that for Justin this would be a great moment and I think it's a crucial moment when we finally recognize who Justin Fashanu was, not only as the openly gay footballer, but also as a very talented footballer and the first black one million pound player. In England.

Amal Fashanu says it is still difficult for a player to leave

"When I went to the Manchester Football Museum a few years ago, I was very surprised not to see Justin there (in the Hall of Fame). Maybe it's because I'm his niece and I think it's amazing, but as a footballer I would have expected that he was there. "

There are more than 100 male players in the English Football Hall of Fame, which was launched in 2002, as well as women, coaches and teams.

Amal, whose father John played for clubs like Aston Villa, Wimbledon and Millwall, feels that the game is "a little late,quot; to recognize Justin, but acknowledges that it is still difficult for players to go out publicly.

A special poster by Justin Fashanu, designed by David Shenton, was presented last Saturday at Norwich's game with Liverpool.

She added: "I have gay soccer friends that are playing right now that are gay for their friends and family, but not for the rest of the world. It's their choice. I don't blame them because I know why, but it's very sad: we're in 2020 and I don't understand why a soccer player who is still playing has not yet come out, because nothing will change.

"I think it has become easier because we have made progress in life and in general. I think that everyone, in other industries, is very happy to accept that we are gay or whatever they choose to be, but I guess in football, because It is a very united archaic vibe, it is very difficult.

"I think that today, if a soccer player comes out, it definitely wouldn't be half as bad as Justin, but I think it would still be difficult, it would still be a challenge. But what is more difficult, living pretending to be someone else or be yourself?

John Fashanu with daughter Amal

Justin's family reaction was not as supportive as it could have been when he left, Amal said, but the time, and the talks, have helped, with Brother John, an administrator of the Justin Fashanu Foundation.

The Foundation focuses on awareness and education, with key areas of support in mental health, homophobia and racism in football.

She added: "My dad definitely regrets that. I'm very happy to know that he has changed. His mind is in a different place now. I can have conversations like this with him. I can talk to him about it. His understanding is completely different.

"It must have been very difficult for him (dad) because he was obviously trying to protect his family at that time and was trying to do what he thought was right. But obviously what was right for him was really not right for Justin. , or in general, and I think he regrets and I think he has changed.

"With the Foundation, he is now an administrator and is doing a lot of work to help me."