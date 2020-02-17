Justin Bieber yells at Hailey Baldwin for beating him in an arcade game

Stephen Baldwin's model daughter resorts to Instagram Stories to boast that she hit her 25-year-old singing husband in a ballgame and urges him to accept defeat.
Justin Bieber Y Hailey Baldwin They had a small fight when they were supposed to have fun in an arcade game over the weekend. The model beat her Canadian husband in a ballgame, but it seems that the latter had a hard time believing she was a little angry.
in a video removed In his Instagram Stories feed, Hailey showed how he got a higher score than Justin along with words that said, "I won. I accepted it." The "Yummy" singer was so angry that he was losing that he shouted: "Baby, I wasn't trying!" The daughter of Stephen Baldwin He immediately struck back as he pointed his finger.
Although the clip has been removed from the site, people managed to record it and republish it online. Not a few expressed concern and said they were worried about Hailey's well-being. "Honestly discreet, worried about her. That is not normally healthy behavior for losing an arcade game," said one. "I'm worried about her, I hope she has a family that can help her," echoed another.
Neither Justin nor Hailey have responded to the reaction to the video. However, blonde beauty posted on Instagram several photos of her departure in the game room. In a photo, he wrapped his arms around the body of the "Baby" kicker.
It looked stunning with a red blouse that matched a matching scarf and denim pants. On the other hand, Justin got a little playful with a Mexican hat and large specifications. In addition, he wore a black T-shirt from his Drew House brand and a pair of matching pants. "Happy Valentine's Day cwazzzyyyy," Hailey wrote in the caption.
