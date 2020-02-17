Justin Bieber shaves his mustache after fan appeal

WENN / Instar

The singer of & # 39; Yummy & # 39; He shows his shaved face on Instagram after many people turned to social networks to express how much they disliked their facial hair, but hints that it's only temporary.

Justin Bieber He said goodbye to his unpopular mustache. Having been bombarded with constant requests from fans that facial hair should have been removed, the success maker "Yummy" finally showed a well-shaved face.

On Sunday afternoon, February 16, the husband of Hailey Baldwin He turned to his Instagram story to share the moment he granted the fan's wish. In a series of clips, he was captured walking to the bathroom mirror while holding an electric razor in one hand and his iPhone in the other. Then he slowly removed his mustache with the razor, before presenting two photos after shaving.

Justin Bieber shaves his mustache.

The "Sorry" kicker flaunted his fresher appearance.

The singer of "Love Yourself" also showed his post-shave appearance on his Instagram account. Along with a photo that labeled "Baby Face BIEB," he announced: "I shaved." Still, he rushed to make fun that his mustache could grow back in the future when he wrote the following: "MUSTASHIO went on vacation, but will return in due time."

Bieber's freshest look provoked positive reactions. His 23-year-old model wife expressed his approval by writing "yeeeeee," along with a heart-eyed emoji. His mother, Pattie Mallette, simply wrote: "Praise God." However, his manager, Scooter Braun, seemed to have lost his mustache by commenting: "Where the hell is Ricardo Moustachio? What have you done with him?"

Bieber received criticism for the first time for his decision to let his facial hair grow in January after he let out a photo of him wearing a mustache on the handlebars while boasting of a diamond grill. "You look homeless," "You look like the old man across the street who always looks at me" and "you literally think the mustache is cute" were some of the responses he received for it.

However, the creator of hits "Baby" apparently did not flinch over the hateful comments. Responding to the disapproval, he uploaded a black and white photo of his new look. Together with him, he wrote: "MY STASH MY LIFE TRIES WITH SHE HAHA".

The "What do you mean?" According to reports, the singer considered his mustache as a form of rebellion. "He doesn't even like himself, but the more people hate him, the longer he wants to keep it," a source told Page Six about it. "The more he dislikes his wife and the more he dislikes the world, the more fun he thinks he is."