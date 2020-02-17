Justin Bieber reflects on the attention he received after crying publicly

There is always more than meets the eye.

Back in the summer of 2018, Justin Bieber He made headlines after the paparazzi discovered that the music superstar looked visibly upset in New York City.

Of course, the media speculated on why the "Yummy,quot; singer was crying while sitting next to Hailey Baldwin Bieber. And while Justin briefly addressed the photos in August 2018, he is shedding more light on the images this week.

In his 10-part documentary series from YouTube Originals Justin Bieber: Seasons, the singer remembered what could have caused the tears.

"I'm just being a normal person and I'm crying," he shared in the last episode through Persons. "When I'm in the media and I look at things on the Internet and people say," Justin is upset, why is he upset? & # 39; It's as if they didn't give me permission to get angry. I don't have permission to be, you know, human and shed tears. "