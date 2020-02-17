Justin Bieber reflects on the attention he received after crying publicly

There is always more than meets the eye.
Back in the summer of 2018, Justin Bieber He made headlines after the paparazzi discovered that the music superstar looked visibly upset in New York City.
Of course, the media speculated on why the "Yummy,quot; singer was crying while sitting next to Hailey Baldwin Bieber. And while Justin briefly addressed the photos in August 2018, he is shedding more light on the images this week.
In his 10-part documentary series from YouTube Originals Justin Bieber: Seasons, the singer remembered what could have caused the tears.
"I'm just being a normal person and I'm crying," he shared in the last episode through Persons. "When I'm in the media and I look at things on the Internet and people say," Justin is upset, why is he upset? & # 39; It's as if they didn't give me permission to get angry. I don't have permission to be, you know, human and shed tears. "
Justin added: "There are so many people every day who are chatting with their girl or their wife or their mother and they break up, you know? But they don't have cameras that capture it. Then people say:" Is it him? Are you having a mental breakdown? And I'm just emotional … and that's fine. "
Hailey also showed support and understanding for her husband in the documentary series. In fact, he argued that many people can probably relate to Justin's story.
"There will always be good days and bad days, if you work 9 to 5 or if you are Justin. It really doesn't matter who you are, everyone will have days when they will feel bad and they won't." I don't feel like spending that day, but it's part of life, "he shared.
Justin continued: "I remember fighting. I remember feeling emotionally overwhelmed and talking to her, not knowing how to communicate certain things and just feeling frustrated. You know, there have been many things that have happened in my life and, um, I think this was a point in my life where I was so overwhelmed. "
Today, Justin continues to be honest about his mental health journey on both Instagram and other platforms. His documentary series reveals some of the techniques and tools he uses to help with stress management.
And with hard work and dedication, Justin expects an incredible 2020 that includes a massive tour of the stadium and new music.
"Even when the odds are against you continuing to fight. Jesus loves you …" Justin previously shared on Instagram. "BE KIND TODAY. BE BLESSED TODAY AND LOVE PEOPLE TODAY NOT FOR THEIR RULES, BUT FOR GOD PERFECT FLAMMABLE LOVE."
