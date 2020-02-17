Justin Bieber admits that he was & # 39; reckless & # 39; during her relationship with Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez recently stated that her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, emotionally mistreated her while they were dating, and Bieber seemed to confirm his comments, admitting that he was "reckless,quot; while they were in a relationship.

"I think I got hurt from my previous relationship … In my previous relationship, I left and went crazy and went crazy, I was just being reckless," he told Zane Lowe. "[With Hailey Baldwin] I took the time to build and focus on myself, and try to make the right decisions and all that sort of thing. And yes, I improved."

Last month, Gomez admitted that his single "Lose You to Love Me,quot; was about Bieber.

"I am very proud of that," he said. "It has a different meaning for me now than when I wrote it. I felt I didn't get a respectful closure, and I had accepted it, but I know I needed some way of saying some things I wish I had said. It's not a hate song, it's a song that says: I had something beautiful and I would never deny that it wasn't that. It was very difficult and I'm happy it was over. And I felt that this was a great way to say, you know, it's done, and I understand it, and I respect him, and now here I am entering another chapter. "