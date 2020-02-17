Justin Bieber admits that he was & # 39; reckless & # 39; during her relationship with Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez recently stated that her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, emotionally mistreated her while they were dating, and Bieber seemed to confirm his comments, admitting that he was "reckless,quot; while they were in a relationship.

"I think I got hurt from my previous relationship … In my previous relationship, I left and went crazy and went crazy, I was just being reckless," he told Zane Lowe. "[With Hailey Baldwin] I took the time to build and focus on myself, and try to make the right decisions and all that sort of thing. And yes, I improved."

