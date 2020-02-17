Jurgen Klopp: the form of the Premier League means nothing in the clash of the Madrid Champions League | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML1d327e7c68725a916d81fa9d818fb82211% %MINIFYHTML1d327e7c68725a916d81fa9d818fb82212%









Jurgen Klopp has warned his Liverpool team against complacency while his team prepares to face Atlético de Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp says that the shape of the Liverpool league will be irrelevant as his team prepares to restart their defense of the Champions League with a match of the last 16 against Atlético de Madrid.

The Reds are heading for the unbeaten Tuesday night game in the Premier League and the staggering 25 points ahead of Manchester City, second ranked.

On the contrary, their La Liga rivals have had an indifferent season and are currently fourth in the top Spanish category, 13 points behind the Real Madrid leader.

But Klopp has warned against complacency against one side of Atlético which he calls a "real machine,quot; to squeeze the results, whatever their side.

"Playing Atlético is one of the most difficult things in football: they are very well organized and do not give you gifts," Klopp said.

"If there is a team where you have to be your best in all departments, then it is Atlético."

"If you work as hard as possible, you have a chance, but if you're not focused for a moment, they'll shut you down and fight back."

"How they have played so far this season is not as bad as what people say and has nothing to do with what will happen tomorrow."

"The team that fights more and wants it the most will move on to the next round and not the team that plays a better season in the Premier League or La Liga."