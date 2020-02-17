Jordyn Woods is criticized for his video tribute to Kobe Bryant: Did Kylie Jenner's former best friend take him too far?

It seems that Jordyn Woods has taken the initiative to improve his fitness and health, since the 22-year-old model updated his Instagram page with two videos of his recent training in the gym.

In the first video clip, Woods didn't seem to move much, but according to the caption, the exercise was dedicated to the central force.

The second video shows Woods working with a different machine, and she seems to be struggling with the exercise equipment.

However, the model explained that he was experiencing difficulties with this particular training because it was the first time he tried this machine.

Woods' millions of followers instantly watched the video clips, and many Instagram users congratulated her on her inspiring post.

Some supporters of the social media mogul also wrote comments that praised her for being honest about her difficulties in the second video, to which she replied that she was trying to "keep it real."

However, among the positive messages, there were some who criticized Jordyn for doing his training at the Mamba Sports Academy, which was founded by Kobe Bryant, and condemned her for being "very influential."

One person said: “This seems very influential. Mamba Sports Academy Since when …? 🥴 "

Another critic declared: "Is she suddenly working in her gym? Mamba's gym? After her death? The moment doesn't seem out of place?"

A friend of Woods rushed in her defense against critics and explained that she invited Jordyn to the facility after visiting him for a few months.

A sponsor explained: “Jordyn is an influencer. As an influencer in social networks, I have a problem with you thinking that you know what you are doing or what your intention was. What would happen if she was shooting to announce in the gym that her being in the gym and that the followers of social networks saw her working at the mamba facilities would generate publicity … But her mind went to the negative side of this publication. Thinking you know his intention … Besides, Jordyn has been posting about Kobe and the family for a while now, do you think he was also chasing influence? Would you rather she stay with mom too? 🤔🤔 "

Ad

As a result, Woods also intervened and declared that he was happy to have visited the place because it was nice and concluded with "People simply have something to say,quot; in reference to the negative comments.



Post views:

0 0