Johnson faces scrutiny for flood response after storm Dennis

LONDON – Prime Minister Boris Johnson's response to a storm that hit the country over the weekend, causing severe flooding in hundreds of cities and towns, provoked a violent reaction from critics inside and outside his party on Monday.

Johnson was criticized on Monday after his office said he had no plans to visit any of the flooded areas after the storm Dennis. Flood warnings remained throughout the country, but Johnson had not called a meeting of the government emergency committee, known as Cobra, to discuss the situation.

The storm threw more than half a month of rain on a day in some areas. The rivers overflowed its banks, sending water several feet deep through streets, houses and businesses, which forced many people to leave their homes and isolated some communities from relief efforts.

Some areas were still recovering from heavy rains and strong winds caused by another storm just a week earlier.