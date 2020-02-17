Johnson faces scrutiny for flood response after storm Dennis

LONDON – Prime Minister Boris Johnson's response to a storm that hit the country over the weekend, causing severe flooding in hundreds of cities and towns, provoked a violent reaction from critics inside and outside his party on Monday.
Johnson was criticized on Monday after his office said he had no plans to visit any of the flooded areas after the storm Dennis. Flood warnings remained throughout the country, but Johnson had not called a meeting of the government emergency committee, known as Cobra, to discuss the situation.
The storm threw more than half a month of rain on a day in some areas. The rivers overflowed its banks, sending water several feet deep through streets, houses and businesses, which forced many people to leave their homes and isolated some communities from relief efforts.
Some areas were still recovering from heavy rains and strong winds caused by another storm just a week earlier.
Andy Page, chief meteorologist at the Meteorological Office, Britain's meteorological service, said there is likely to be more rain Wednesday night, with the possibility that it may be "prolonged and possibly strong."
"With the soil already saturated, there is the possibility of new floods," he said in a statement, urging the public to monitor flood warnings.
At least one person died as a result of flooding over the weekend, and hundreds more have been displaced, the BBC reported.
Serious floods are becoming a more frequent reality in Britain due to global warming, experts say.
Mohammad Heidarzadeh, head of the coastal engineering and resilience laboratory at Brunel University, said the country's flood defense systems, which were developed decades ago, "were not in a position to address the current climate situation, which is characterized by high frequency and intense weather events. "
The floods that were once seen every 15 to 20 years are now being seen every two to five years, he said.
"Given the large floods in recent weeks (and in recent years) and changes in the frequency and intensity of weather incidents, it seems that our flood defense systems require improvements," he said in an email.
Philip Davies, a conservative legislator representing the Shipley area in northern England, found flaws in the government's response to the increase in floods in recent years, a period in which his own party has had control. The He told The Telegraph that the same people in his community whose homes were flooded over the weekend were also affected by devastating floods in December 2015.
"It's not that there hasn't been enough time to do something," he said. “What has been done to prevent it from happening again? Lovely little. "
Keir Starmer, a Labor lawmaker who is a candidate for party leadership, denounced Mr. Johnson's decision not to visit flood-affected communities. In a post on Twitter, urged the prime minister to "give communities the support they need."
"This is a terrible decision," Mr. Starmer He wrote in another post. "The recent flood is a clear reminder that the government is not doing enough to face the climate crisis."
George Eustice, the new environment minister, defended Johnson's actions on Monday.
"I went there in his name yesterday," Eustice told Sky News. "He has been in these areas before, and I am sure he will be there again."
Johnson faced similar criticism in November when he said during a visit to an area of northern England with significant flooding that the situation did not rise to the level of a national emergency. After members of the public and opposition politicians denounced the statement, Johnson chaired a meeting with the government emergency committee.
