John Beilein would be the coaches carousel prize if he returns to university from Cavaliers

He was looking for another challenge, and he sure found it. John Beilein left Michigan after reaching the NCAA title twice to take on the mountainous task of converting a team of 19 Cleveland Cavaliers into a real NBA team. That is not easy to do: fifty-four games in the 2019-20 season, they have somehow managed to secure even fewer wins (14) than the Knicks (17).

"I never regretted it," Beilein told legendary basketball writer Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com in January. "Not one bit."

Someone must have repented for him, then. Because on Sunday, when the stars began to shine at the United Center in Chicago, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke a story Explaining that the Cavs and Beilein had "discussed (the) possibility that he would resign as coach during the break of the NBA stars."

It was an important story in the NBA. It was great news in college basketball.

Because fans who know that the coach of their program will be fired, or who want their coach to be fired, began to fantasize about having one of the elite technicians and player development coaches on their bench.

Beilein is one of the best coaches in the history of college basketball. How big the club that includes it would be a topic of debate, but it is exclusive enough to fit at a table. It would be a larger table than it probably is in your dining room, but elaborate enough to accommodate royalty.

He won 754 games at four-year colleges and made 13 appearances in NCAA tournaments from Canisius to Richmond to West Virginia and finally to Michigan. He earned a reputation for his tactically advanced offensive schemes and the exceptional skill development of the players he recruited, helping to convert players like Caris LeVert, Trey Burke, Moritz Wagner, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Nik Stauskas, none of whom He ranks among the 80 best prospects in his recruiting classes – in NBA players.

He also trains with a silent fire, introducing himself as someone who can provoke intensity among his players without alienating them.

None of this helped much in the transition to the NBA. He signed a five-year contract with the Cavs, but is his fifth coach in seven seasons. The duration of your agreement only meant that you would get more security, not more time.

Your problems in Cleveland will be of little concern to those programs that expect you to return to college basketball. However, this is not a fact. Beilein is 67 years old. That doesn't leave him out of business, not with coaches like Mike Krzyzewski excelling until he was 70, but Beilein left Michigan for one reason: he wanted a new challenge. He was treasured in the UM. He left a successful group of players and recruits. His departure was not to escape, but for adventure.

You can see him return to the university game and rebuild another program as the kind of energizing challenge that attracted him to the Cavaliers.

This could also present him with an opportunity to work with his son, Patrick, who resigned in October as head coach at Canisius for what was described as "personal reasons." Patrick Beilein had not yet trained a game at the Division I level, but was seen as a very promising coach after arriving at the NCAA Division II Tournament in each of his last three seasons with Le Moyne College.

"The personal reasons that I can no longer take lightly have led me to quit my dream job," Patrick said in an October statement. "In the future, I must take a unique approach to dealing with these problems, so that I can become the man I strive to be."

His father offered support in a later statement. There are many reasons why John Beilein could return to college. However, he moved away from one of the best jobs in the game, and not so long ago. There may be reasons why I would not.