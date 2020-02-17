FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – LSU's record quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow is in Fort Worth on Monday picking up his Davey O'Brien Prize, for being the best college quarterback in the nation.

Burrow adds that to the Heisman Trophy he won last December.

%MINIFYHTMLaa8a609bf974e9a6f34c601433dab2c213% %MINIFYHTMLaa8a609bf974e9a6f34c601433dab2c214%

Burrow was already seen as the best quarterback in the nation before the University American football tie and only based on those credentials during LSU's victory in the semifinal 63-28 over Oklahoma and the triumph of the national title 42-25 about Clemson.

%MINIFYHTMLaa8a609bf974e9a6f34c601433dab2c215% %MINIFYHTMLaa8a609bf974e9a6f34c601433dab2c216%

"He just got this far," said Archie Manning about Burrow, a transfer of 2018 graduates from the state of Ohio who attended Manning Passing Academy as a counselor last June. “Joe was certainly impressive in our camp. … And then, when the bell rang in the fall, Joe and the rest of the LSU offense improved week after week. "

Burrow, who also won the Maxwell Prize and was a unanimous All-American in the first team, approved a single-season LSU record of 5,671 yards and a record of 60 NCAA touchdowns last season. Its 76.3% completion rate was the second highest in the history of the NCAA, well below the 76.7% record for Colt McCoy in 2008.

The Tigers finished 15-0, the best record in the 126-year history of the LSU soccer program.

The next stop is the NFL Draft, where Burrow is expected to be the first pick in the draft.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report).