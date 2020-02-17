Jesse Tyler Ferguson organizes a luxurious baby shower party with co-stars of the & # 39; Modern Family & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLd6e3ec2b2f12c134fc100af15763e2b811% %MINIFYHTMLd6e3ec2b2f12c134fc100af15763e2b812%

Instagram

The actor who plays Mitchell Pritchett in the hit sitcom revealed in January that he and her husband Justin Mikita expect their first child together in the summer.

Up News Info –

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and her husband Justin Mikita celebrated their future role as parents with a huge baby shower.

Jesse joined the couple "Modern Family"co-stars, including Sarah Hyland Y Sofia Vergara, for the party on Saturday February 15, which also included luxurious decorations by the pool and a performance of male synchronized swimmers.

%MINIFYHTMLd6e3ec2b2f12c134fc100af15763e2b813% %MINIFYHTMLd6e3ec2b2f12c134fc100af15763e2b814%

Betty WhoJen Atkin Lisa Rinnaand Broadway actress Shoshana Beans They were also present to serenade the happy couple at the party, which had the theme of & # 39; S ** t Just Got Real & # 39 ;.

%MINIFYHTMLd6e3ec2b2f12c134fc100af15763e2b815% %MINIFYHTMLd6e3ec2b2f12c134fc100af15763e2b816%

Hyland shared clips of the swimming presentation in her Instagram story, joking that she and Betty Who were "in the splash zone" while the swimmers danced a mix of hit hits. Britney Spears and other artists, while the guests applauded and encouraged them.

<br />

"Congratulations Jesse and Justin!" Vergara added along with a selection of photos.

<br />

Ferguson revealed that he was expecting his first child during a January episode of "The Late Late Show with James Corden"by sharing advice on turning 40.

"I need to start taking things seriously … Actually, this is something that I haven't even mentioned to anyone, if we could keep it between the three of you and all of you, but I'm really expecting a baby Julio with my husband," shared