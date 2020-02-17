Jeannie Mai is an impressive pilot in a new video with Jeezy, while critics question his romance for this horrible reason

Jeannie Mai and her boyfriend and rapper, Jeezy, are in love and are not afraid to brag for the world to see. For Valentine's Day, the couple flew to Los Angeles, California, for a small romantic date.

The co-host of The real He posted an adorable video where he enjoys a bike ride with Jeezy through the streets of Los Angeles while listening to Tupac.

Thousands of fans called the couple a couple of goals and wished them much happiness. Some went after the rapper for not dating a black woman.

This follower said: "Mood when the hood took you to its old block for the first time,quot; I love this level! My big ass would have fallen or broken the shelf. Your central muscle strength, that balance! You have the nerve to be cute while you work that core! "

A critic said: "You know that a little girl who dates her first black man and then begins to overcompensate the culture … so much, it is very shocking … yes … that = this !!!"

This defender wrote: “Awww. All of you so cute. NEGATIVE!!!! Every man softens when he is the right woman to not see the color🤷🏾‍♀️ I regret that someone hurt your feelings. Maybe you weren't the right woman at the time, but be patient, your time will come 😘 I would have fallen and skinned my elbows hahaha. I love seeing you so happy, Jeannie !!! ❤️❤️❤️ couple goals! "

A fan shared: “Some say they are not here because of that as someone asks you all, lmao. You all probably can't even stay with a man. I said!! Hahaha Sheesh, girl, you got an adult man right there. Stop being so good! Both! 😍😍😍 Your boy in love Amor @antthaladiesman. 😂😂 "

This person intervened: "Ion doesn't even think it's a matter of race. Honestly, I think every woman takes a different side in every man she meets, we may have had the same man, but nobody plays the same role." . I'm here for everything because the guy seems genuinely happy ❤️Love his vibes ❤️❤️❤️😍😍🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾😂 ".

Ad

Supporters have never known that those two celebrities could be so happy together. Is there room for a family to start?



Post views:

3