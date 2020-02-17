Jackie Lacey, George Gascon, Rachel Rossi compete for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's seat – Up News Info Los Angeles

– In just over two weeks, voters will decide who should lead the largest US prosecutor's office.

On the run are current Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey, former San Francisco District Attorney George Gascón and former Federal Public Defender Rachel Rossi.

Lacey, who is completing her second term, was first elected in 2012 by beating criminal prosecutor Alan Jackson in a November election with 55% of the vote. In 2016 she was re-elected after running without opposition.

But recently, Lacey has faced criticism from groups like Black Lives Matter for her apparent reluctance to prosecute high-profile suspects such as Ed Buck and Los Angeles Police Department officers who have fatally shot unarmed black men.

"There are no cases for political reasons, to earn brownie points," Lacey said in defense of her record during an interview with CBSN Los Angeles.

On her website, Lacey says she has pioneered innovative mental health efforts, fought human trafficking and pressured to ban private prisons, among other achievements.

Although he has stopped attending public forums for the district attorney's career after being interrupted and shouted while trying to speak. At a forum in January, several protesters were removed while the audience sang: "Jackie Lacey must leave!"

"If they couldn't control the protesters, so that they only protest when I speak and all my opponents can talk, it's really not a fair playing field," Lacey said of her decision.

But his two challengers said they were not surprised by the outrage expressed by some county residents.

"I think there is a lot of anger, especially in the African-American community," Gascon said in an interview.

"And it's because he couldn't meet with the community," Rossi said in an interview.

According to Gascon, former assistant chief of the Los Angeles Police Department under Bill Bratton backed by singer John Legend, Lacey's leadership has not improved county security.

"The reality is that under Jackie Lacey, and under the policies that have happened to this county, we are no longer sure," he said.

Gascón, the architect of Proposition 47 that turned a series of nonviolent crimes into misdemeanors and erased the time in jail associated with those crimes, states on his website that LA County is the largest county and the largest jailer of the nation.

"If locking people up would work, then Los Angeles County would be the safest county in the world, but we are not," he said.

"If we look at the facts, the only systematic study of Proposition 47 found that it was not related to any increase in crime," Rossi said.

Rossi, a former public defender who also worked in the Senate judiciary, says on her website that reducing crime and ending mass incarceration are two of her priorities.

"Let's talk about the reform," Rossi said. "Let's talk about a safe reform."

And although the three candidates say they want reform, they all address that reform in unique ways.

For Lacey, reform means calculated and measured changes.

"Often, these reforms are enacted, but nobody thinks about the consequences," Lacey said. "Nobody really gets into the brush and says," Okay, we need this other mechanism. "

For Gascón, reform means making the county safer and eliminating fiscal waste.

"If I am elected, we will become a safer community," he said. "But we will be much smarter about the way we use money."

And for Rossi, reform means using his real-world experience to inform his decisions.

"I am the candidate who talks about specific reforms," ​​he said. "Because I am the candidate who has been in court and understands the reforms that are necessary."

The primary election will be held on March 3. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the votes in the primary, the two main candidates will advance to a second round in November.