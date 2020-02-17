J It shows his toned body in a small white swimsuit – Look at his amazing curves

J It is shining at the beginning of 2020. Many people chose their resolutions for this year, and we bet that many of them planned to live healthier, exercise more and look better.

Simply put, many people just want to become the best versions of themselves.

It seems that J Lo managed to do exactly this, and February is not even over! Check out the singer's beach body because it's amazing.

Someone said that J Lo is aging back and more fans agreed. There were also those who hated and claimed that they had definitely had surgery.

Someone else said: ‘She also has money, personal trainers and surgeons on duty. Do not be discouraged queens, "and one commenter responded with:" Thank you! The 8-10 hours that I am working every day, she is in the gym with a coach. I still keep my head up❤️ ’

Another fan said the following: "Trust me, women don't feel bad about not looking like Jlo … in any case, she is an inspiration to many of us." She is a dancer and eats clean (vegan) … that's literally half the battle. I know so many people who don't have money that they look as good as Jlo. It's called hard work and determination. I don't look that way because I am simply not so disciplined … and most women would really admit that. "

One commenter wrote: ‘She lives a very disciplined life. You can't look like this without discipline, "and another Instagram installer also praised the singer:" This is how all Spanish grandmothers in the Bronx look … age gracefully. "

Late last year, Drake addressed the qualities a woman should have to convince him to leave celibacy.

Ad

He also talked about his relationship with Jennifer Lopez and said he only has positive things to say about this fantastic woman and mother.



Post views:

one