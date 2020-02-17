Israel Folau: Catalan dragons say fans were allowed rainbow flags during the game of Castleford | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTML9e25662501e37aa5300daebb9620590d11% %MINIFYHTML9e25662501e37aa5300daebb9620590d12%

"The Catalans are happy to confirm that the flags of the fans are welcome in all the stands of the Gilbert Brutus stadium," says the French club; RFL continues to investigate incident





Catalan dragons say "followers were able to display their flags and colors,quot; during Israel Folau's debut on Saturday, despite two Castleford fans saying they were told to take off the rainbow flags.

A small group of Tigers supporters had brought rainbow flags to the ground for the game at Stade Gilbert Brutus in a show of support for the LGBT + community, but were told to withdraw them before the start, for health reasons and security and due to its screens that block advertising panels.

However, during the game, mobile phone images showed two security guards talking to Tigers fans, and a follower, Alison Gray, said Sky sports news that security informed him that it was "against the opinions of the club,quot; that the group had the flags.

The Super League club said in a statement: "Catalan dragons are happy to confirm that fans' flags are welcome in all stands at Gilbert Brutus Stadium.

"We took note of the complaints of certain Castleford supporters, but, after reviewing the CCTV images and numerous photos in the media, we can confirm that the fans were able to display their flags and colors at all times.

"However, it is important that flags and banners do not cover advertising boards. Stadium security personnel are informed to ensure that advertising boards are kept clear throughout the game."

"The investigation found that a person was asked to remove a flag because it covered an advertising board.

"The only banners and banners prohibited in our stadium and other sports stadiums would be those that insult or incite violence. We can confirm that no such incidents were reported on Saturday during our match against Castleford."

Meanwhile, the Super League has said: "Catalans Dragons has assured the Super League that a thorough investigation has been carried out after an incident that took place at the Gilbert Brutus Stade on Saturday night.

"The images show that the flag was not removed from the fan. Rainbow flags are welcome on all Super League grounds, subject to stadium regulations,quot;;

"However, when flags or banners of any kind are placed on billboards, club security personnel may request that they be removed for health and safety reasons. There is also a commercial aspect to consider regarding club sponsors." .

The Rugby Football League added: "We thank Catalans Dragons for instigating their own investigation, but we will need time to consider all available evidence before reaching any conclusions."

Folau scored a first attempt of the first half in his Dragons debut

Folau scored a sixth minute attempt in his debut for the Perpignan club when Dragons won 36-18 against Castleford.

The arrival of the Australian at Stade Gilbert Brutus has been criticized by other clubs in the Super League, with boycott and protest talks.

The 30-year-old was fired by Rugby Australia last year for anti-LGBT + comments he made on social media, including a post that said "hell awaits,quot; for gay people.

The end and the full side Folau marked an entire decade since the double code player appeared in a rugby league game, with his debut for the Catalans last weekend.