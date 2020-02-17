Is coffee good for you?

%MINIFYHTML328c1086570905ea3787bf9f2531bae611% %MINIFYHTML328c1086570905ea3787bf9f2531bae612%

We have come a long way from the cans of Folgers that filled our grandparents' cabinets, with our oat milk lattes, cold beers and Frappuccinos. Some of us are still very utilitarian with regard to drinking, while others perform elaborate rituals. The fourth most popular drink in the country, coffee is impregnated with our culture. The right amount can improve our mood; Too much can make us feel anxious and nervous.

Is coffee good for me?

%MINIFYHTML328c1086570905ea3787bf9f2531bae613% %MINIFYHTML328c1086570905ea3787bf9f2531bae614%

Yes.

%MINIFYHTML328c1086570905ea3787bf9f2531bae615% %MINIFYHTML328c1086570905ea3787bf9f2531bae616%

In moderation, coffee seems to be good for most people, that is, 3 to 5 cups, or up to 400 milligrams of caffeine.

"The evidence is quite consistent that coffee is associated with a lower risk of mortality," said Erikka Loftfield, a researcher at the National Cancer Institute who studied the beverage.

For years, coffee was believed to be a possible carcinogen, but the 2015 Dietary Guidelines helped change perception. For the first time, moderate coffee consumption was included as part of a healthy diet. When researchers controlled lifestyle factors, such as the number of large coffee consumers who also smoked, the data leaned in favor of coffee.

A large 2017 review of coffee consumption and human health in the British Medical Journal also found that most of the time, coffee was associated with a benefit, rather than damage. When examining more than 200 reviews of previous studies, the authors noted that moderate coffee drinkers had fewer cardiovascular diseases and premature death from all causes, including heart attacks and strokes, than those who skipped the drink.

In addition, experts say that some of the strongest protective effects can be with type 2 diabetes, Parkinson's disease and liver conditions such as cirrhosis, liver cancer and chronic liver disease. For example, drinking about five cups of coffee a day, instead of none, correlates with a 30% decrease in the risk of type 2 diabetes, according to a meta-analysis of 30 studies.

The potential benefit of coffee could be due to polyphenols, which are plant compounds that have antioxidant properties, according to Dr. Giuseppe Grosso, assistant professor of human nutrition at the University of Catania in Italy and lead author of a general review in the annual publication . Nutrition Review

However, coffee is not for everyone. There are concerns about excessive consumption. This is especially true for pregnant women because the safety of caffeine during pregnancy is unclear. While research on the impact of coffee on health is ongoing, most of the work in this field is observational.

"We don't know for sure if coffee is the cause of the health benefits," said Jonathan Fallowfield, a professor at the University of Edinburgh and co-author of the review of the British Medical Journal. "These findings could be due to other behavioral factors present in coffee drinkers. "

Does it matter how coffee is prepared?

Yes. Do you prefer a dark or light roast? Grinding course or else? Arabica or robust?

"All these different aspects affect the taste but also affect the compounds within coffees," said Neal Freedman, principal investigator at the National Cancer Institute. "But it is not clear at all how these different levels of compounds can be related to health."

Roasting, for example, reduces the amount of chlorogenic acids, but other antioxidant compounds are formed. Espresso has the highest concentration of many compounds because it has less water than drip coffee.

A study in JAMA Internal Medicine examined the coffee habits of almost 500,000 people in the United Kingdom and found that it didn't matter if they drank a cup or drank in chain eight, regular or decaffeinated, or if they were fast or slow coffee metabolizers. . They were linked to a lower risk of death from all causes, except for instant coffee, the evidence was weaker.

The way you prepare your cup of coffee can also influence your cholesterol levels. "The only coffee we know is not suitable for drinking is boiled coffee," said Marilyn Cornelis, an assistant professor of preventive medicine at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University and co-author of the JAMA Internal Medicine study.

Examples of this include the happy French press, Scandinavian coffee or Greek and Turkish coffee, the type commonly consumed in the Middle East. (When it is poured, the unfiltered soils settle at the bottom of the small cup like mud. To look to the future, the elders of the region have the tradition of reading the sediment of an overturned cup, like a crystal ball) .

The oil in boiled coffee has cafestol and kahweol, compounds called diterpenes. It has been shown to increase LDL, bad cholesterol and a slightly lower HDL, which is known as the good type.

"If you filter coffee, then there is no problem," said Rob van Dam, a professor at the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore. "For people with cholesterol problems, it is better to switch to other types of coffee." He has been studying coffee for two decades. (And yes, he has had a lot of coffee in that time).

However, other researchers say not to throw boiled coffee at the moment. The clinical importance of these small increases in cholesterol may be questionable, since it is not associated with an increase in cardiovascular deaths.

Many consumers have also exchanged loose land for coffee capsules. While there are environmental concerns with single-use pods, researchers believe they have the same benefits as, for example, drip coffee. The latter also applies to cold preparation, but more research is needed.

Do all types of coffee have the same amount of caffeine?

No. Espresso has the highest concentration of caffeine, it contains about 70 milligrams in an ounce injection, but it is consumed in less quantities. In comparison, a typical 12-ounce serving of drip coffee has 200 milligrams of caffeine, more than 140 snapshots. And, yes, the decaffeinated also has caffeine, 8 milligrams, which can add up.

When you buy coffee, you never know what you are going to get. In a Florida coffee shop, over a period of six days, the same 16-ounce breakfast mix ranged from 259 milligrams to 564, which goes beyond federal recommendations.

But for some of us, knowing how much caffeine is in our coffee can be especially important. You have probably noticed it before. How a friend can hit quadruple espresso shots at 10 p.m. and sleep later, while you can not spend noon or you will be watching the repetitions of "Seinfeld,quot; until dawn. Some of us have a polymorphism, a genetic variant that slows our metabolism for caffeine. It is these people to whom Grosso recommends limiting their recharges. "They drink coffee, and then drink the second and third, and still have the first's caffeine," he said.

You can even find out if it is a fast or slow metabolizer through a variety of direct consumer testing services, including 23andMe.

Is coffee addictive?

Evidence suggests that there may be a dependence on drinking, and tolerance increases over time. Withdrawal symptoms include headache, fatigue, irritability, difficulty concentrating and depression.

In fact, caffeine is a psychoactive drug, and coffee is its biggest source of food. About half an hour after drinking a cup of coffee, caffeine is activated and absorbed quickly. The blood vessels contract. The blood pressure increases. A moderate amount of caffeine can wake you up, improve your mood, energy, alertness, concentration and even sports performance. On average, it takes four to six hours to metabolize half of the caffeine.

For those who consume more than 400 milligrams of caffeine a day, there is insufficient evidence to assess safety, according to the Dietary Guidelines. Higher doses can cause caffeine poisoning, with tremors, nervousness and irregular heartbeats. Caffeine is also related to delaying the time it takes you to fall asleep, how long you stay there and the informed quality of that closed eye.

"I think that caffeine is so common and so ingrained in our culture and daily habits, that we often don't think of it as a potential source of problems," said Mary Sweeney, assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the School of Johns Hopkins University Medicine.

Reducing coffee can also help with gastroesophageal reflux. A new study found that women who drink caffeinated beverages (coffee, tea, or soda) were associated with a small but increased risk of symptoms, such as heartburn. The study authors predicted fewer symptoms by replacing two servings of the drinks with water.

Current available research has not determined how much caffeine can be safely consumed during pregnancy, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Caffeine crosses the placenta, so some doctors may recommend that pregnant women stay below 200 milligrams of coffee a day.

Extremely high doses of caffeine can be fatal. But researchers say it is more likely to happen accidentally with caffeine powder or pills. "You don't see many people entering the emergency room because they accidentally drank too much coffee," van Dam said.

What is a coffee bean?

Inside the red fruit of coffea Two coffee beans lie. Green, the duo spoon together, the rich brown hue appears only after roasting. In fact, they are not beans at all. "It's like a cherry you pick from the tree," said Patrick Brown, a professor of plant science at the University of California, Davis. However, unlike cherry, the seed is the prize and the meat is discarded.

In addition to caffeine, coffee is a dark mixture of thousands of chemical compounds that could have possible therapeutic effects on the body. A key component, chlorogenic acid, is a polyphenol found in many fruits and vegetables. Coffee is also a good dietary source of vitamin B3, magnesium and potassium.

"People often see coffee only as a vehicle for caffeine, but, of course, it is a very complex vegetable drink," van Dam said.

With coffea & # 39; s 124 estimated species, most of the flavors remain unexploited and perhaps will be forever, with an estimated 60% endangered, largely due to climate change, diseases, pests and deforestation. What fills our cups in cafes, office and road trips are of two species: arabic and canephora, known as robust. Arabica fills special coffees and costs more than robust, which feeds instant coffees and some espressos.

For all the pomp that revolves around Arabic, the fact is that it is an extremely homogenous small seed. Almost all Arabica coffee in the world dates back to some plants in Ethiopia, the birthplace of coffee or Yemen.

Does adding milk or sugar cancel benefits?

The doctors do not know. A 2015 study found that those who added sugar, cream or milk had the same associated benefit as those who preferred black. But the coffee industry has exploded since the 1990s when older adults in the study completed their dietary history. "It was just a spoon of cream or milk and a teaspoon of sugar," said lead study author Loftfield of the National Cancer Institute. "This is very different, potentially, than some of these coffee drinks you see on the market today."

Sweet coffee and tea are the fourth largest source of sugar in the diet of adults, according to the October survey of the US Department of Agriculture. UU. That includes dessert-type drinks, such as Dunkin's 860-calorie caramel ice cream coconut coffee drink, with 17 grams of saturated fat and 129 grams of total sugars. Experts say that some of these drinks have little relation to the two-calorie cup of black coffee from the past, which worries health officials.

"When you talk about a drink that has that amount of unhealthy fats and so much sugar, it can't be a healthy drink in balance," said Dr. Jim Krieger, clinical professor of medicine and health services at the University of Washington. "That amount of sugar alone is astronomical compared to the current recommendations of the United States Dietary Guidelines for 50 grams of sugar per day."

The concern is greater, experts say, especially because approximately 43% of teenagers are now drinking coffee, almost doubling since 2003, according to research firm Kantar, driven in part by sweet drinks.

"People should be very concerned about what they put in coffee and what the food and beverage industry puts in," said Laura Schmidt, a professor at the University of California School of Medicine in San Francisco. "And sweetened coffee is one of the things that the beverage industry is putting pressure on the public now that consumers have moved away from soda for health reasons."

Should I start pounding more coffee?

It depends on your goals in life.

If you are enjoying the drink in moderation, doctors say go ahead and enjoy those sips. And for those patients with sensitivity to drinking, Dr. Sophie Balzora, gastroenterologist, evaluates the benefits and risks very carefully. The associate clinical professor of medicine at the New York University School of Medicine understands its cultural importance and knows that you should walk lightly. As she put it: "stealing coffee from people seems cruel."