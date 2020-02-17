Inside the relaxing Valentine's holiday of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Y Kanye west celebrated Valentine's day with a romantic getaway.
A source told E! News that the couple marked the special occasion with a trip to Cabo.
"Kanye was in town for a few days working on music, and Kim flew to meet him late Friday night," the source told E! News. "They took her to a private villa where she met Kanye. They had a very quiet two-night stay in their private villa."
According to the insider, the 39-year-old man keeping up with the Kardashians Star and the 42-year-old rapper enjoyed the massages of a massage therapist and a house chef prepared his meals.
"It was relaxing and peaceful," the source continued. "They never left and simply enjoyed the time one by one."
Kim also posted some photos of the trip, including a snapshot of the couple overlooking the ocean and an infinity pool.
"A little piece of heaven for Valentine's Day," he wrote on Instagram along with the hashtag #SurpriseTrip.
The source said Kris Jenner Y Corey bet they were also in the city but "they stayed in a house in a different part of Cabo,quot;.
According to the source, Kim and Kanye left Cabo on Sunday. The head of KKW Beauty shared images of the duo that attended Sunday Service and the NBA 2020 All-Star Game in Chicago that same day.
Broadimage / Shutterstock
Of course, the sweet stay should not surprise Kimye fans. After all, the Grammy winner tends to do everything possible for the holidays. Last year, for example, he had Kenny G Serenade Kim in her living room. He also sent 1,000 roses in 2014.
"Just when I think he has done everything, he can think of something completely, simply magical and beautiful," Kim told E. News in an interview earlier this month. "So, I have no idea."
The proud parents also celebrated Valentine's Day with their children.
"On Valentine's Day, every year, I volunteer at school, and I'm the mom of the class because they love it," he told E! News two weeks ago. "They make cupcakes, and that's it."
Watch her talk about her role as a class mother in the video above.
