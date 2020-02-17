Inside the relaxing Valentine's holiday of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Y Kanye west celebrated Valentine's day with a romantic getaway.

A source told E! News that the couple marked the special occasion with a trip to Cabo.

"Kanye was in town for a few days working on music, and Kim flew to meet him late Friday night," the source told E! News. "They took her to a private villa where she met Kanye. They had a very quiet two-night stay in their private villa."

According to the insider, the 39-year-old man keeping up with the Kardashians Star and the 42-year-old rapper enjoyed the massages of a massage therapist and a house chef prepared his meals.

"It was relaxing and peaceful," the source continued. "They never left and simply enjoyed the time one by one."

Kim also posted some photos of the trip, including a snapshot of the couple overlooking the ocean and an infinity pool.

"A little piece of heaven for Valentine's Day," he wrote on Instagram along with the hashtag #SurpriseTrip.

The source said Kris Jenner Y Corey bet they were also in the city but "they stayed in a house in a different part of Cabo,quot;.