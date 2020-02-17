Inside the private romance of Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran He puts a lot of love and emotion in his music, but there is a subject he is not thinking out loud: marriage.

Because for months after his December 2017 commitment to Born cherry ("I got a fiancee just before the new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are also happy xx," he captioned the picture of him kissing her on the cheek "), every time the subject arose he & # 39; d hit it faster than a bad melody.

%MINIFYHTML0dc7b36465f97686d3008fbd24179dc213% %MINIFYHTML0dc7b36465f97686d3008fbd24179dc214%

"I'm not married," he insisted on the carpet at the 2018 BRIT Awards, explaining that the silver clay band on his left hand was a sign of commitment created by Seaborn: "I never saw why men didn't wear engagement rings. It's the same commitment anyway. "

%MINIFYHTML0dc7b36465f97686d3008fbd24179dc215% %MINIFYHTML0dc7b36465f97686d3008fbd24179dc216%

It was frankly obtuse when he was asked to share a date during an Instagram question and answer session in August 2018 ("Maybe it already happened,quot;) and he was asked to tell it. none details during an interview with Access Hollywood that same month, he declined, explaining: "I never do anything too public."