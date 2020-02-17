Inside the private romance of Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran He puts a lot of love and emotion in his music, but there is a subject he is not thinking out loud: marriage.
Because for months after his December 2017 commitment to Born cherry ("I got a fiancee just before the new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are also happy xx," he captioned the picture of him kissing her on the cheek "), every time the subject arose he & # 39; d hit it faster than a bad melody.
"I'm not married," he insisted on the carpet at the 2018 BRIT Awards, explaining that the silver clay band on his left hand was a sign of commitment created by Seaborn: "I never saw why men didn't wear engagement rings. It's the same commitment anyway. "
It was frankly obtuse when he was asked to share a date during an Instagram question and answer session in August 2018 ("Maybe it already happened,quot;) and he was asked to tell it. none details during an interview with Access Hollywood that same month, he declined, explaining: "I never do anything too public."
In fact, the singer of "Shape of You,quot; only confirmed his speculation about the votes of January 2019 about six months later.
He did it in the song, of course, in the place where he is able to place any message, with a verse in "Remember the name,quot; on his fourth album, Collaboration Project No.6. "It was actually before Cherry and I got married, and I knew we would be married when the song came out," he told iHeartRadio & # 39; s. Charlamagne Tha God of recording the track. "So I said: & # 39; Look how the lyrics of this song can be twisted / My wife dresses in red but it looks better without the lipstick & # 39; and I thought because someone is going to hear that and it will be like & # 39; Oh, they're married & # 39 ;, and I didn't know how that would be. But, obviously, it already came out. "
He later revealed the date with a simple note in the music video of his single "Put It All On Me," a brief glimpse of him and the 27-year-old consultant dancing in the kitchen spliced among other couples flaunting his love. the world.
Of course, since then there has been a break in both work and social networks, after his two-year Divide tour, so we are unlikely to hear how they spent their 29th birthday today.
But we do know a lot about how their romance was born.
"Back in high school, Ed and Cherry were crushed. They kissed at Castle on the Hill," the legend said in the video "Put It All On Me," a reference to Framlingham Castle in his hometown of Suffolk. . "A few years ago, they reconnected, they were fireworks."
Both figurative and literal variety.
"I've known Cherry since I was 11," he explained to Persons in 2017. "He worked on Wall Street in New York, and I had six shows (around New York in 2015)." Then they reconnected a little, enough that he was thinking about her while celebrating Independence Day at the legendary July 4 party of Taylor Swift at her seaside mansion on Rhode Island.
"I was texting (Seaborn), and she told me: & # 39; I'm in Rhode Island at a party on July 4 & # 39 ;, and I said: & # 39; Me too & # 39;" he continued . "I told Taylor: & # 39; Can I invite one of my old schoolmates? & # 39; The rest is history."
By that month of September, they were enjoying time together in Las Vegas and dating Swift's then love Calvin Harris. The couple spent the following year traveling the world, which is when Sheeran took a break from the music. The break of creating music was transformative for him, as he said Zach Lowe of Beats1 Radio in 2017, saying that his break gave him "the time to fall in love properly."
In fact, it was Seaborn's move back to London that inspired him to pause his art. "So the catalyst for taking a year off was also the fact that my partner quit his job in New York, which has now returned to London, which is really great," but basically we were like, let's leave our job and have a year of forming a close bond. So we travel and spend every day for a year together, "he explained." I have probably had three days apart in the last year … but we are very, very strong. I have never been happier. I have never been more comfortable. I have never been more inspired. I feel as if everything has fallen into place, and it has fallen into place because I have given it time to fall into place. "
One of these trips included a stay in Iceland, where Sheeran's feet fell into a 200 degree water while touring a volcano, he said. Rolling Stone.
Over the years, Sheeran has played the role of affectionate boyfriend, especially when it comes to hockey. Seaborn led the British U21 hockey team to win a bronze medal at the 2012 European Championship. He surprised his team once when he saw her play and took the time to take pictures with other players. Seaborn took his hockey skills across the college pond, where he attended Duke University in North Carolina and played there.
He also professed his love in writing, composing the hit song "Perfect,quot; about her. "I found a love for me / Darling, I just immersed myself in it / And I followed my example / Well, I found a beautiful and sweet girl / I never knew you were someone waiting for me / Because we were only children when we fell in love," he sings in the song. Other moving lyrics include: "Now I know that I have met an angel in person / and it looks perfect."
One night they shared while hanging out James BluntApparently the house inspired the song. "We were in Ibiza listening to the & # 39; March Madness & # 39; of Future, literally without wearing shoes and mentally on the grass," he said. Therefore, the words "Baby, I'm dancing in the dark with you in my arms / Barefoot in the grass, listening to our favorite song."
The irony of how that moment inspired a song that is now a favorite of couples around the world? Not all lost in them. And for the benefit of engaged duos who are looking for the perfect wedding path, their story seems to be beginning.
Already parents of cats Dorito and Calippo ("Cherry and I literally had them since we were born and think we are their mother," he said Persons from the stars of Instagram), imagine that one day they will receive real children.
After having told Lowe in 2017 that he wants "massively,quot; children, he reiterated the same to Persons. "In fact, I think the meaning of life is to start a family and transmit knowledge and be loved and be loving, so it is definitely in the letters," he said. "But not in the short term. I don't have time in the short term. It's also something I really want to spend a lot of time on. I don't want to be constantly on the road trying to raise a child." "
Until that time comes, they will simply enjoy traveling around the world together, something that is easy when you have so much fun playing What Do You Meme? as he does at a Grammys party and he couldn't care less if he dines at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Napa Valley or at an informal Mexican restaurant.
"I constantly wake up with Cherry every day and I think: & # 39; Why the hell are you with me? You could literally be with whoever you wanted and chose me. And I say all of the things that I think are wrong with me, but you still want being with me & # 39; "he told Charlamagne Tha God. "And that seems incredible to me."
