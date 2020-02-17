Indian Superior Court orders equal roles for women in the army | News

The highest court in India ruled on Monday that women could serve as army commanders, dismissing the government's stance that the soldiers were not ready to accept orders from women as "disruptive."

The Supreme Court also ordered the government to extend the permanent service, which until now has only been applicable to men, to all official women, which indicates a movement towards gender parity in the traditionally masculine stronghold.

With this, women will get the same opportunities and benefits as their male colleagues, including ranks, promotions and pensions, and will be allowed to serve for longer periods.

Currently, women are installed through a short service commission that allows them to work for up to 14 years and they are only allowed a permanent commission on the legal and educational wings of the army.

"Ejecting their skills on the basis of gender is an affront not only to their dignity as women but to the dignity of members of the Indian army," the judges said in their ruling.

Opposite government movement

Last week, the government objected to the appointment of women for senior positions, such as colonels and brigadists, and said that most of the soldiers were men from rural settings who were not "mentally educated to accept women in command."

The government also argued that male and female officers were physically different and could not be treated equally.

The higher court rebuked the government, described their views as "disturbing,quot; and urged "the need for a change of mind to achieve true equality in the army."

However, he did not rule the deployment of women in combat roles, saying that a competent authority had to decide.

India, with one of the world's largest armies, has long resisted including women in combat roles, citing concerns about women's vulnerability if they are captured and about their physical and mental ability to cope with deployments From first line.

The Indian Air Force and Navy offer a permanent commission to women, as well as selected combat roles.

Most countries employ women in various roles in their armed forces, but only a few, including Australia, Germany, Israel and the United States, allow them to assume combat roles.

India began recruiting women for non-medical positions in the armed forces in 1992, however, they represent about 4 percent of the personnel of more than one million in the army, according to the latest data.

Aishwarya Bhati, a lawyer who represented the official women in court, praised Monday's sentence as one that would eliminate discrimination and increase the role of women in the army.

"They (the judges) have completely denied all the absurd positions raised by the army to deny women equal opportunities," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"These battles are decisive moments not only for women in the Indian army, but for women around the world."