India denies the entrance to the Labor deputy of the United Kingdom who chairs the group in Kashmir | Kashmir News News

Indian officials have denied entry to a British legislator who chairs a parliamentary group focused on the disputed Kashmir region, after landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

Debbie Abrahams, a Labor deputy who was visiting her family, was unable to pass customs on Monday after her valid Indian visa was rejected.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML7b1576583bb0297f134db352a583e57211% %MINIFYHTML7b1576583bb0297f134db352a583e57212%

Abrahams and Harpreet Upal, his assistant, arrived at the India airport on an Emirates flight from Dubai in the morning.

After presenting his documents, an official "looked at his screen and began shaking his head," Abrahams said in a statement.

The official then informed him that the visa was rejected and left the desk for 10 minutes, he said.

"When he came back, he was very rude and aggressive."

He then called a relative, who contacted the British High Commission for support.

"Just to make it clear, I have Indian relatives with whom I was destined to visit and I have Indian staff members who accompany me," Abhrahams tweeted later. "The reason I got into politics is to advance social justice and human rights for all. I will continue to challenge my own government and others on these issues."

A spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India did not comment immediately.

Kashmir repression

Abrahams has been a deputy since 2011 and openly criticizes the measure of the Indian government last August, stripping Kashmir of its semi-autonomy and degrading it from one state to a federal territory.

Shortly after the Parliament of India approved the changes in the state of Kashmir, Abrahams wrote a letter to the High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom, saying that the action "betrays the trust of the people,quot; of Kashmir.

Access to the region remains limited, with no foreign journalists allowed.

The Himalayan region of Muslim majority is claimed by India and its arch-rival Pakistan and has been in crisis since the repression.

India said that it has since relieved those restrictions and restored limited Internet connectivity last month, ending one of the world's longest closures in a democracy.

Kashmir announces the restoration of limited and low-speed Internet as a step towards normality, but for the 7 million people in the region, the reality is very different. They are only allowed to access websites approved by the government.

More than two dozen diplomats visited Kashmir administered by India last week, such as India to reassure foreign allies after several months of unrest.

The group included European diplomats, some of whom rejected a previous invitation from New Delhi to visit the region.

If things are fine in #CashmereShouldn't the Government encourage critics to witness the situation themselves to calm their fears? Instead of touring only for MEPs and educated ambassadors, is it worth cultivating the head of a parliamentary group on the subject? https://t.co/vMtcAXCDb9 – Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 17, 2020

Representatives from several countries, including the German ambassador, Walter Lindner, were photographed in a traditional shikara wooden boat on Lake Dal, in the main city of Kashmir, Srinagar.

Last month, fifteen foreign envoys visited Kashmir, a trip that the participants characterized as a rigorous choreography with no space for independent meetings.

A proposed vote in the European Union Parliament next month, which was delayed, could punish India for its actions in Kashmir.