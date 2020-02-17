‘I don't care if it's 27 below zero. I want to sit in downtown Evanston, a man stranded in China while concerns about the coronavirus continue – Up News Info Chicago

%MINIFYHTML3e046b1f7df9979dcd10c777f69f6fc511% %MINIFYHTML3e046b1f7df9979dcd10c777f69f6fc512%

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – An Evanston man is trapped in China.

He has spent the last weeks in a small apartment and cannot return home.

In a story that you will only see on Up News Info 2, he told Vince Gerasole what his life is like in confinement.

We have seen the desolate streets while China faces the threat of the coronavirus.

But the photos that were given to Up News Info 2 were taken by Kurt Mitenbuler of Evanston, who spends the winters with his wife Xue Mei in his apartment in Wuhan, China. They face the threat first hand.

"Right now, I'm just looking for a way out," said Mitenbuler, who added that he is worried that he won't be able to return soon.

"I have nothing but worries," he said.

#KurtMitenbuler It is healthy but can not return to #Evanston from China by #CoronaVirus precautions … he is with the family and stays positive @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/5hPZwG78Q9 – Vince Gerasole (@vincegerasole) February 17, 2020

The Mitenbulers are now huddled with their family in an apartment tower in Enshi, a city about six hours west of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

"We literally left just before the problem," Mitenbuler said.

The couple was hiking outside the city when travel bans were imposed. Mitenbuler shared videos with Up News Info 2 of Enshi police patrolling empty streets and urging caution.

"What he says is,quot; don't go out, wear a mask, don't talk to people. "It's more than a question, it's a command," Mitenbuler said. "It's weird because if you've ever been to China, they're wall-to-wall people, wall-to-wall cars." The streets are empty.

Some grocery stores are open. To get there, Mitenbulers must wash their hands with alcohol at various control points, complete a nine-part questionnaire and undergo temperature controls at each one, and do the same on the way back.

When asked how he is accepting the restrictions, he said he takes the signals of the people who live there.

"I try to be Chinese when I'm in China," Mitenbuler said. "And (the) Chinese are used to living with difficulties."

He is locked up and cannot leave to get on a plane because the evacuations were lost.

The Mitenbulers spend hours each day trying to get a travel pass from the U.S. Consulate that allows them to access the blocked roads and drive to an airport 10 hours away. The thoughts of home in Evanston keep them going.

"I want a Hewn & # 39; s pastrami sandwich. I don't care if it's 27 below zero. I want to sit in the center. Evanston has assumed a mythical and dreamlike state for me right now."

Mittenbulers original travel plans demanded his return in early April. They hope to at least get travel documents by then.

For now, Kurt has run out of his latest book on his Kindle, is out of coffee in the United States and keeps busy teaching English to his nephew.