"I did not live in a spoiled bubble,quot; – Kartik Aaryan

What are your expectations of Love Aaj Kal?

Fingers crossed. I am expecting a lot from that. It is the first time that I play an unconditional romantic character. In fact, I am playing two characters in a movie. I am excited and nervous. Love Aaj Kal has been a trip like no other. Whether Imtiaz sir (director Imtiaz Ali), Sara (Ali Khan) or the team, I have learned a lot from them. Imtiaz sir has changed me as an actor. Through conversations, workshops, through his direction, I have learned a lot from him. He is a genius. I have been a diehard fan of his films. I hope to be a fan of Love Aaj Kal too.

The day our poster was launched; I couldn't stop looking at his name under our faces. He has always been my favorite director. So getting a movie with him was huge for me. I hope people like both the avatars: Raghu and Veer. Raghu evokes the nostalgia of the 90s. Veer, on the other hand, is from 2020. Ironically, he is a difficult character to understand because of his simplicity. He speaks what comes to mind. No filter Veer's character is so real that it seems unreal. Imtiaz Sir visualized Raghu as melodramatic. Therefore, some situations with him are frankly OTT. Since both characters are different, I felt that two "Imtiazs,quot; were directing me.



Is Imtiaz Ali a tough foreman?

He lets you do what you want but he talks to you through that. It makes you understand and realize what the character is. I wouldn't call him a foreman. He is a Sufi in his perspective. He is a genius, someone who knows his characters inside and outside. Playing two characters in a movie could have been difficult. But he made it easy. Body language, dialogue delivery and costumes were different for both. For both Veer and Raghu, we had separate body language classes. I had to lose 10 kilos for Raghu, who is still in school. It had to be lanky while filming those portions.



It is said that you are the "king of monologues." Will we also see a monologue in Love Aaj Kal?

Love Aaj Kal is a completely different movie. There will be no monologues. Of course, I love the title "King of the monologues." The monologues in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series worked hard and became viral. I gained recognition for the monologues. But now I want to be a romantic hero, especially since I started my journey as a "bromantic,quot; hero. It is a litmus test for me to see how the public reacts to me as a romantic hero. I feel great when people say, "He is a hero of Imtiaz Ali."



Are you romantic in real life?

I am Raghu and Veer. Deep down, I'm a romantic. Therefore, I could relate to the two characters. In a relationship, I would do anything to make the other person smile. He would continue giving away his things. It could be the biggest of things or the smallest of them. That doesn't matter. Thought is all that matters. Even if he gives her a rose, a chocolate, toffee … every day so she feels happy and special. I love it when a loved one is happy and there is a smile on their face. That is my idea of ​​love.

You have been romantically linked with your three co-stars: Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and now Janhvi Kapoor. What is the truth?

If there is a rumor that links me to a co-star, I don't know what to say about it. It's not in my hands.



A direct question Who are you currently seeing: Ananya or Janhvi?

Technically, I'm single. I am a romantic person but currently I am only interested in work. (Laughter) I only talk about my work and my professional life.



Well, tell us about Janhvi Kapoor …

She is a great co-star. I just did a Dostana 2 schedule with her. Our next schedule is in London, the last one was in Patiala. I really want to start the second. Janhvi is a quiet person, but once he opens up, you want to spend time with her. That is a quality it has. We joined well during our filming. I hope people like Dostana 2. We all had a great time filming together.



How do you analyze the golden career you are experiencing right now?

I guess I'm in tune with the audience and people love the kind of movies I'm doing, the kind of characters I'm playing. I want this golden race to go on and on. It is unreal. When I read a script, I consider whether, as an audience, I would like to see that movie or not. That has worked for me.



As a fighter, did you ever imagine this kind of success?

You dream of those days. Then, one day, when it finally happens, it feels unreal. As a child, I have witnessed the difficult journeys of my parents. That inspired me. Therefore, the failures never disappointed me. I learned from them and tried to do better each time. Once you're happy, your trip ends. I am happy with my trip and I enjoy it. I'm glad I'm not happy yet. I don't know about others, but I am someone who works constantly. Every second for me counts. The smallest and the biggest things matter to me.



Are you a natural actor or method?

Most of my movies have been comedies. Then they did not require method. For Love Aaj Kal, I was living the characters Raghu and Veer. Then there was a lot of method involved. I was very excited when we filmed the last scene of the movie. Mr. Imtiaz hugged me and said: "I understand that it is after all the journey of living those characters."



You are a stranger who succeeded. What is your opinion about nepotism?

Of course, nepotism exists in a big way here and abroad. Initially, you don't have the opportunity. You can't meet the right people, since you don't know anyone in the industry. It is a task to break it or be in the same room as the star children. It is always difficult for a stranger in terms of getting his first break and then getting the second and third. But at the end of the day, your hard work and your talent help you. I feel blessed that the industry has welcomed me.

I'm from Gwalior. I was afraid my parents would think I'm crazy if I told them I wanted to act. They did not allow me to leave Gwalior. Then I told them that I would go to Mumbai to study engineering. At that moment, I am proud of my struggle because what he has taught me, no school could have done. You have to create your own path, your own niche. It is a different trip for each person. I value everything deeply because they have not been easy for me. Today, producers and directors are just a phone call away, while getting their numbers before was also a big problem. I would never have understood my dreams.



Do you fear that success will come to your head?

No. I am a shy person, but I have always believed in myself. When I was fighting, that confidence was affected by people who said: "Arre paagal hai,quot;. Today it can be seen as "overconfidence." Especially when the people you trust start thinking like that about you, it's sad. I want these people to feel comfortable with me. At the end of the day, we are only human, not "stars."



You can take the child from a small town, but you cannot take the child from the child. Is that true for you?

Yes. I am a complete boy from a small town. I don't know if that's good or derogatory. I've seen a lot of life because I'm from Gwalior. I did not live in a spoiled bubble. Being a small town boy has been my strength. Creating an identity for yourself is the most important.



Are you looking to make movies beyond the rom-com genre?

I want to do something after this. I love thrillers. My favorite series is Breaking Bad. I am a staunch fan of Game of Thrones. I would love to do something like that. But I also love comedies. I loved playing Sonu (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety), Guddu Shukla of Luka Chuppi or Chintu Tyagi of Pati Patni Aur Woh and now Raghu and Veer of Love Aaj Kal. I also want to make negative characters like in movies like Baazigar and Darr. I want to try all genres. It is important for me to enjoy what I do.



You're going to start Bhool Bhulaiyaa now …

I can't wait to go to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa sets. Anees (Bazmee) sir and I along with the team have already had several meetings. There is great energy between us. Dostana 2 is something that will push the envelope. I am excited about all three: Dostana 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Love Aaj Kal. Each has a strong commercial ratio and content.



You have become the ideal man for filmmakers. How do you analyze it?

I'm happy about that. For the first time in the last two years, I face dating problems. For the past eight years, I had all available dates and they were hardly necessary. I'm gaining momentum but I don't want to hamper the quality of my work. Box office figures must be maintained along with your caliber as an actor.