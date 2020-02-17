I am not proud, I did that

WENN / JRP

The star of & # 39; Sherlock & # 39 ;, who shares two children with her ex-partner Amanda Abbington, talks about her greatest parenting regret in a new journalistic interview.

Martin FreemanThe greatest repentance of parents is to beat their children.

The "Sherlock"Star, 48, shares the children Joe, 14, and Grace, 11, with his former partner, the actress Amanda Abbington, 45, and the couple made not to physically punish or curse the children were two rules of the home.

But in a new conversation with the British newspaper The Sunday Times, he admits that he failed several times, and now regrets his actions.

"I know that I am not supposed to do it (hitting the children), but there are so many images about how (parenting) everything has to be brilliant that makes people feel bad," said the actor of "The Hobbit". "Because it's not bright … It's the best I will do, but that doesn't mean it's not really difficult."

"Does this idea just rationalize it with a small child? Genuinely, good luck. If you could do that, God go with you. Amazing. I'm not proud to have done it, but I have done it."

In the United Kingdom, it is illegal to beat children under the Children Act of 2004, unless it constitutes a "reasonable punishment."