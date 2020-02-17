Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and others seen in the city

Mumbai is a city of dreams. The celebrities of city B are often seen in the city for photo shoots, dinners, gym sessions, work meetings or at the airport that leaves the city. With paps following them 24×7 almost everywhere, it sure is a job to look your best. But our stars do everything effortlessly. Today too many celebrities went out into the city giving some OOTD goals. We broke Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar with a casual look. Saif was seen wearing a pink T-shirt over a pair of blue joggers, while Akshay was wearing a gray hoodie over a pair of matching joggers. Saif waited and posed for the paps. But Akshay was caught getting out of his car.

Seen at the airport was the war actor, Hrithik Roshan making a statement in a plaid shirt with a green bomber jacket. Our photographers also saw Jacqueline Fernández in a famous designer boutique in the city. The actress smiled as she left her car with a white blouse over a pair of black stockings. Jahnvi Kapoor and Mira Rajput were trapped in their common gym. Jahnvi looked fresh with a pink kurti as he headed to the gym for his training session. Mira shook her post workout shine in black leggins and a blue denim jacket.

Check out the photos of all the celebrities here …