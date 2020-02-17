How to prevent a disease crossing borders

In almost 20 years with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rear Admiral Nancy Knight, director of the agency's global health protection division, has led the development, coordination and implementation of policies and programs for public health in countries like Nigeria, Kenya and the South. Africa. Before joining C.D.C., Dr. Knight was a Peace Corps volunteer in Lesotho and trained as a family doctor.
In 2008, Dr. Knight helped start the C.D.C. Field Epidemiology Training Program in Nigeria, training "disease detectives,quot; to identify diseases and how to respond to them. When Ebola arrived in Lagos, he returned to Nigeria and worked with the government and the "detectives,quot; to treat the disease.
"Those people we trained were instrumental in fighting Ebola because they were leading the effort on the ground, observing daily cases and directing that response within those communities," he said.
Dr. Knight talked about the coronavirus, what travelers can do to avoid it and how C.D.C. It works with governments and other groups around the world to help countries stay prepared for the possibility of an outbreak of a contagious disease and to address those diseases when they occur.
What does your department do in the C.D.C.?
My division and the work we do are focused on working with countries to achieve Global health security and keep people safe from outbreaks.
How do you do that?
We do this through partnerships with partners, particularly governments in countries where we are working. We work together to strengthen basic public health systems and find ways to prevent and respond when there are outbreaks.
Through the decisions of Global Health Protection and other experts, we work with countries on some critical aspects of their public health systems. The four aspects that we really focus on are: developing strong disease surveillance systems; making sure there are adequate laboratory networks; making sure there are people with experience in epidemiology: we call them disease detectives; and ensure that there are strong emergency response structures.
Today we have such an interconnected world, and it is amazing how quickly people and things can move from one country to another. In just 36 hours, an individual can move from a small village on any continent to any country in the world. With that comes the risk of disease movement within our borders and across them.
That scares.
It is. There will always be fear of diseases, especially when it comes to a new disease that we have never heard of or know about, but it helps to detect them quickly. We want to be equipped to know what it is, stop it, mitigate it and prevent it from spreading as quickly as possible.
Another thing that can be a little scary is not only the impact on health and lives that may be affected or people dying, but there is also a great economic concern. These diseases can affect human health, animal health, economies. They can affect relations with neighboring countries, trade and tourism.
Are there any examples of these economic consequences?
More than 11,000 people died of Ebola, which represents a huge cost to human life, and the cost to the global economy was more than $ 53 billion. Severe acute respiratory syndrome [SARS] costs countries between 40 and 45 billion dollars.
How many people are involved in containing a disease once we know it exists?
Thousands and thousands. It is a worldwide problem. After the SARS outbreak in 2003, countries around the world recognized that not everyone was prepared to deal with an outbreak like that when it occurs, so the World Health Organization and its member countries established international health regulations. But most countries were not prepared to respond. They knew what they had agreed, but they lacked the road map.
The global health agenda was established, so many countries that wanted help to discover how to know their gaps objectively could obtain that information.
People are worried about the coronavirus. How do decision makers go from one level of seriousness to the next when a virus is spreading?
The C.D.C has three levels when a threat to health occurs: surveillance, alert and warning. Level one is to watch. It is when you should practice the usual precautions for this destination, as described in the Travel Health Notice and / or in the landing page This includes being updated with all recommended vaccines. Level two is alert, when you must practice improved precautions for this destination. Level three is a warning, when we say that people should avoid non-essential trips to this destination. At Level Three, the outbreak is high risk for travelers and there are no precautions available to protect against the increased risk identified.
Travelers should remember that there is limited access to adequate medical care in the affected areas, and that older adults and people with underlying health conditions may have an increased risk of serious illness. Travelers with an immunosuppressed system should check with their health care providers for additional guidance before traveling.
Currently, there is no vaccine available to protect against 2019-nCoV. There is no specific antiviral treatment recommended for the 2019-nCoV infection. Infected people should receive supportive care to help relieve symptoms. If you were in Wuhan and feel sick with a fever, cough or shortness of breath within 14 days of your departure, you should seek medical attention immediately. Before going to a doctor's office or emergency room, call ahead and tell them about your recent trip and your symptoms.
This interview was edited and condensed for clarity.