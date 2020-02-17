How to prevent a disease crossing borders

In almost 20 years with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rear Admiral Nancy Knight, director of the agency's global health protection division, has led the development, coordination and implementation of policies and programs for public health in countries like Nigeria, Kenya and the South. Africa. Before joining C.D.C., Dr. Knight was a Peace Corps volunteer in Lesotho and trained as a family doctor.

In 2008, Dr. Knight helped start the C.D.C. Field Epidemiology Training Program in Nigeria, training "disease detectives,quot; to identify diseases and how to respond to them. When Ebola arrived in Lagos, he returned to Nigeria and worked with the government and the "detectives,quot; to treat the disease.

"Those people we trained were instrumental in fighting Ebola because they were leading the effort on the ground, observing daily cases and directing that response within those communities," he said.

Dr. Knight talked about the coronavirus, what travelers can do to avoid it and how C.D.C. It works with governments and other groups around the world to help countries stay prepared for the possibility of an outbreak of a contagious disease and to address those diseases when they occur.