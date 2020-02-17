How long has Brock Boeser been? Chronology of the injury, return date, latest updates on the Canucks star

%MINIFYHTMLb1f6e9f59403415d2290a8f63090de4711% %MINIFYHTMLb1f6e9f59403415d2290a8f63090de4712%

The Vancouver Canucks will not have their best end in the foreseeable future.

General manager Jim Benning announced Monday that forward Brock Boeser suffered a fractured rib cage and will be reevaluated in three weeks.

Boeser has been out since February 8.

To help ease Boeser's absence, the Canucks acquired Tyler Toffoli from Los Angeles Kings. Still, he Canucks will miss his presence in the lineup since he is tied for fourth in the points (45).

As of February 17, Vancouver is just one point away from the division leader.

How long with Brock Boeser to be out?

General Manager Benning said Boeser will be reevaluated in three weeks. This occurs after head coach Travis Green said on February 9 that he would miss two games and then be reassessed.

Boeser currently has 45 points (16 goals, 29 assists).

Chronology of injuries of Brock Boeser

Boeser left the game on February 8 against the Calgary Flames with two minutes and 30 seconds remaining in the third period.

On February 9, head coach Travis Green I would miss two games and then be reevaluated.

General manager Jim Benning published an update on Monday, February 17, saying he suffered a rib cartilage fracture and will be reevaluated in three weeks.